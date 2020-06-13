Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

194 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL with balcony

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16250 Bay Pointe BLVD
16250 Bay Pointe Boulevard, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute end-unit villa In Bay Pointe Yacht and Racquet Club. Sturdy roll-down shutters on screened porch, front porch open for barbequing. Community clubhouse, pool, exercise room, tennis courts and boat slips Freshly painted and cleaned.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15350 Moonraker CT
15350 Moonraker Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gulf Access Furnished 2bedroom 2 bath condo. Unit features open floor plan updated kitchen with breakfast bar and screen balcony with great canal view. Interior Laundry and Covered parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15464 Admiralty CIR
15464 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Seasonal Rental available in Admiralty Yacht & Racquet Club, Second Floor unit with Tranquil views of lake. Lanai out front and Lanai out back .

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY
3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
VERY FLEXIBLE owner. one bedroom furnished condo. Water views from balcony. Efficient kitchen with appliances and complete kitchen wares. Dining table and chairs, living room set, television, all with views to the water just beyond.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1107 Palm Avenue
1107 Palm Ave, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This cozy home located in North Fort Myers, FL is now available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge **Coming Soon** - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1464 Piney Road
1464 Piney Road, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
609 sqft
2 BR/1 Bath home with a den. Cozy home with spacious yard. Outdoor living! A spacious screened porch facing the large open yard with two sheds and fire pit area. (The sheds are powered.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1731 Golf Club DR
1731 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
STARTING APRIL 15, 2018 THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAIABLE FOR OFF SEASON. THIS IS A 2/2 ON THE EL RIO GOLF COURSE, FEATURES GREAT FLORIDA STYLE, LARGE SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3210 Cottonwood BEND
3210 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rental for off season and also for 2021 snowbird season. Currently Available starting in April. No Annual renter. Recently updated and decorated townhome. Perfect for Snowbirds, for a family or professional transitioning.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
509 SE 24th Ave
509 Southeast 24th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath duplex with one car garage in great location, close to beautiful Rosen Park with boat ramp access. Flooring will be tile and wood plank throughout. Large screened lanai.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1050 Hancock Creek S Blvd
1050 Hancock Creek South Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1228 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Cape Coral. Amenities included: Patio, central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, and updated kitchen. No Utilities included. Ask about pets. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,375/month rent.

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Tice
1 Unit Available
209 Avacado CT
209 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available now! Seasonal or Annual/Off-season rental located close to CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER,SHOPPING CENTERS,RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS AND I-75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
47 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
84 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 2 at 03:47pm
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817
2915 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo is located on the 3rd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar, a separate dining area, a balcony with creek view and exterior storage closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1610 Cornwallis PKY
1610 Cornwallis Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Direct Gulf access no bridges! Location, location, location! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is perfectly located just minutes to either the Veterans Bridge or Cape Coral Bridge. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2104 W First ST
2104 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Available May 1, 2020. You will love the privacy in this 21st floor residence. Over 2,200 square feet of luxurious high rise living. Unit is unfurnished. Breathtaking summer sunset views of the Caloosahatchee River and downtown Fort Myers.
