Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

243 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL with garage

North Fort Myers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2746 Winona DR
2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available now! 2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers $895 per month + $945 Security Deposit to move in. Home on well & septic. Tenant pays electric & water (set $50) & landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of North Fort Myers

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
218 Georgia AVE
218 Georgia Avenue, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage home is located in Fort Myers convenient to I-75. This home features tile and laminate wood flooring, ceiling fans, blinds on windows, washer and dryer hookups in garage, screened lanai, and fenced yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3644 Valle Santa CIR
3644 Valle Santa Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Home located in a gated community, community offers pool, gym, playground, tennis court, basketball court and more... close distance to main roads and shopping centers.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
4209 NE 22nd Ave
4209 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME - This is a brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 stall garage. Open kitchen and living area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Washer and dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
2204 NE 35th St
2204 Northeast 35th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
Coming available in June! This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
509 SE 24th Ave
509 Southeast 24th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath duplex with one car garage in great location, close to beautiful Rosen Park with boat ramp access. Flooring will be tile and wood plank throughout. Large screened lanai.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
3298 Acapulco circle
3298 Acapulco Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1499 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1818 Concordia Lake CIR
1818 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BRIGHT and QUIET 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, second floor (NO elevator) with a side-by-side attached 2-car garage. Beautiful TRAVERTINE Tile FLOORING. Walking distance to a strip mall with Publix supermarket and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of North Fort Myers
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
$
45 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1034 NE 13th PL
1034 Northeast 13th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
POOL HOUSE centrally located near shopping centers, restaurants, supermarkets, and family entertainment places - CITY WATER AND SEWER. 3 bedrooms + Den/Office, 2 bathrooms, 2 cars garage and laundry in residence.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1129 SE 36th ST
1129 Southeast 36th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1612 sqft
Short-term Vacation rental -JAN & FEB 2021 AVAILABLE - BOOKED March 2021 up to 6-month rental accepted, 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage pool home. This home has been fully renovated.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Veridian Lakes
1 Unit Available
3739 Crofton CT
3739 Crofton Court, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Brand new townhome available for rent July 15th. Only lived in for 4 months! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a decent size screened in lanai.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Belle Vue
1 Unit Available
307 Nogales ST
307 Nogales Street, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful newly built 4/2 single family home in the heart of Cape Coral. Brand new appliances stainless steel. Lovely vinyl floors plus spacious garage. Section 8 Welcome

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2213 Andalusia BLVD
2213 Andalusia Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderful newly built 2/2 duplex in the heart of Cape Coral. Brand new appliances stainless steel. Lovely vinyl floors plus spacious garage. Section 8 Welcome

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Downtown Fort Myers Historic District
1 Unit Available
1415 Dean ST
1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
656 sqft
Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
837 NE 15th LN
837 Northeast 15th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Wonderful newly built 2/2/ duplex in the heart of Cape Coral. Brand new appliances stainless steel. Lovely vinyl floors plus spacious garage. Section 8 Welcome

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3010 Meandering WAY
3010 Meandering Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful furnished rental. 3/2 Condo located in Idlewild Development within the Verandah. Nice open floor plan, custom mirror, plantation shutters AND SLIDER TRANSPARENT SHUTTERS ON THE LANAI.
City Guide for North Fort Myers, FL

Though Florida is a southern state, it's not often looked at as a haven for country music icons. Nevertheless, superstar Mindy McCready hails from this urban oasis!

If you are looking for a great place to live in Florida that will not break the bank, North Fort Myers is the perfect place for you! This small city on the eastside of the panhandle is the perfect place to live if you are starting out, retiring or somewhere in between. With a thriving economy, beautiful weather and plenty to see and do, North Fort Myers will captivate you from the moment you arrive and never let you go. This area is also well known for being on the down low as a place for those on Spring Break to flock each year, so you know it is a happening place that is both serene and trendy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

