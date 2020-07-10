/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
183 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3338 N Key DR
3338 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous well maintained condo located in the pristine WATERFRONT community "Palms at Waters Edge" in North Fort Myers is Available this 2020 Season (JAN-APRIL).
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15120 Piping Plover CT
15120 Piping Plover Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 7/21/20. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse with a one car garage in The Bayshore Commons gated community in North Fort Myers.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
106 S Pioneer St
106 South Pioneer Street, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This home is located in North Ft Myers, in the subdivision of Pioneer Village. Its a really cute and nicely kept 2 bed 2 bath mobile home. On site there is a community pool, shuffle board, and tennis court right there for your use.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.
Results within 1 mile of North Fort Myers
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
2331 NE 16th TER
2331 NE 16th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 2
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910
1100 Pondella Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
938 sqft
Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
3298 Acapulco circle
3298 Acapulco Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1499 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Tice
4432 East Riverside Drive
4432 East Riverside Drive, Tice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
$1200 for UN-furnished OR $1350 fully furnished. Both options include lawn service. Private oversized corner lot with circular drive and large carport. Caloosahatchee River across the street.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1065 Hancock Creek S Blvd 101
1065 Hancock Creek South Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1214 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 48511 Rare opportunity for those looking to rent. An absolute bargain in Cape Coral. 25% less than the average price per square foot.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
2329 NE 16th TER
2329 Northeast 16th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
2225 NE 15th Terrace
2225 Northeast 15th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1793 sqft
2225 NE 15th Terrace Available 07/13/20 3/2 Plus Den - 3 bed/ 2 bath plus den. Great location with lots of stores and restaurants nearby. Living room has vaulted ceiling and flows out to large lanai.
Results within 5 miles of North Fort Myers
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
58 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
39 Units Available
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
$
43 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 8 at 02:08pm
$
6 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East 1st Street
2797 1st Street 2103
2797 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1259 sqft
Penthouse condo downtown Fort Myer's Florida - Property Id: 308914 Penthouse with beautiful views of the Caloosahatchee River from this amazing penthouse with an extremely large amazing lanai. Nothing like it in all downtown.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Meandering WAY
3010 Meandering Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful furnished rental. 3/2 Condo located in Idlewild Development within the Verandah. Nice open floor plan, custom mirror, plantation shutters AND SLIDER TRANSPARENT SHUTTERS ON THE LANAI.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
2885 Palm Beach BLVD
2885 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
**off season rental available until Dec 2020**Rent in this boater friendly gated River District Community that offers river frontage, free boat slip & secure dry storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4364 Avian AVE
4364 Avian Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
FANTASTIC FORT MYERS VILLA in PROVIDENCE PARK GATED community centrally located and adjacent to the EASTWOOD GOLF COURSE. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 cars garage and laundry in residence. All appliances, including washer and dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Metro Park
3642 Pine Oak CIR
3642 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful end-unit Townhome featuring 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and walk-in closets.
