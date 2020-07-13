153 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL with parking

Apartment List
Hancock
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers.

15464 Admiralty CIR
15464 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Seasonal Rental available in Admiralty Yacht & Racquet Club, Second Floor unit with Tranquil views of lake. Lanai out front and Lanai out back .

15120 Piping Plover CT
15120 Piping Plover Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 7/21/20. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse with a one car garage in The Bayshore Commons gated community in North Fort Myers.

3490 N Key DR
3490 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1106 sqft
Can you imagine waking up to this view every day instead of the snow you find in the north? This 2/2 (1.5) second-floor unit gives you the feeling you are living OVER the river with a view of the beautiful Fort Myers city skyline.

3460 N Key DR
3460 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you enjoy sitting on the lanai with your morning cup of coffee or watching the sunset with a glass of wine, looking out over the pond, then this is the place for you! This is actually a ONE BEDROOM unit with views of the pond and a spacious

3300 N Key DR
3300 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1103 sqft
4th Floor This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit at Sunset North. Elevator building with security door and keypad, heated pool, great location on the Caloosahatchee near Hancock Bridge Parkway and 41.

1064 N. Tamiami Tr. C 12
1064 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Waterfront Community! - Property Id: 300568 Just got a complete make-over, and is ready to lease! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, new appliances, ac, floors, nice carport, just beautiful!!! In a beautiful community on the Caloosahatchee River, access

15350 Moonraker CT
15350 Moonraker Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gulf Access Furnished 2bedroom 2 bath condo. Unit features open floor plan updated kitchen with breakfast bar and screen balcony with great canal view. Interior Laundry and Covered parking.

9392 Palm Island CIR
9392 Palm Island Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available for move-in September 1st. GULF ACCESS with Boat Lift! Super rare find here-Palm Island, a Gated Community in ultra-convenient North Fort Myers. Quick access to both Fort Myers and Cape Coral with no tolls. Get excited about this jewel...

3340 N Key DR
3340 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
2/1 Condo. No pets. Ample parking! Easy Access to Downtown! Palms at Waters Edge is condo development located on the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This low-rise development features 92 units in 12 buildings that were delivered in 1974.

3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.

3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2/Plus Den condo ** GREAT LOCATION ** North Star Yacht Club FEATURING two-story 15,000-square-foot clubhouse loaded with unique resort-style amenities including: bar and full catering kitchen, billiards room, business center, card room, club

1464 Piney Road
1464 Piney Road, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
609 sqft
2 BR/1 Bath home with a den. Cozy home with spacious yard. Outdoor living! A spacious screened porch facing the large open yard with two sheds and fire pit area. (The sheds are powered.
1837 Concordia Lake CIR
1837 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available in beautiful Concordia Lakes community! This unit is on the 2nd level, and has a lovely greatroom, kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops and there is a screened balcony off of the living room with

3384 Dandolo CIR
3384 Dandolo Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
STUMMING TOWNHOUSE WITH GORGEOUS POND VIEW. LOCATED INTHE BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY OF BELLA VIDA. THIS HOUSE FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, UPSTAIRS LOFT, EAT-IN KITCHEN, MASTERSUITE WITH HIS/HERS SINKS AND WALK-IN CLOSET.

1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.

1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.

2331 NE 16th TER
2331 NE 16th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants.

1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910
1100 Pondella Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
938 sqft
Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people.

3210 Cottonwood BEND
3210 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rental for off season and also for 2021 snowbird season. Currently Available starting in April. No Annual renter. Recently updated and decorated townhome. Perfect for Snowbirds, for a family or professional transitioning.

4128 Northeast 23rd Avenue
4128 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

4418 Northeast 22nd Avenue
4418 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Cape Coral features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master

1818 Concordia Lake CIR
1818 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
BRIGHT and QUITE 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, second floor (NO elevator) with a side-by-side attached garage. Beautiful TRAVERTINE tile flooring. Walking distance to a strip mall with Publix supermarket and restaurants.

13031 Moody River PKY
13031 Moody River Parkway, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Location! Location! Welcome to Moody River Estates. A tranquil, quiet, gated waterfront community. This 3 Bed (+Den), 2 full bath, single family vacation home is located in North Fort Myers.
City Guide for North Fort Myers, FL

Though Florida is a southern state, it's not often looked at as a haven for country music icons. Nevertheless, superstar Mindy McCready hails from this urban oasis!

If you are looking for a great place to live in Florida that will not break the bank, North Fort Myers is the perfect place for you! This small city on the eastside of the panhandle is the perfect place to live if you are starting out, retiring or somewhere in between. With a thriving economy, beautiful weather and plenty to see and do, North Fort Myers will captivate you from the moment you arrive and never let you go. This area is also well known for being on the down low as a place for those on Spring Break to flock each year, so you know it is a happening place that is both serene and trendy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Fort Myers, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Fort Myers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

