/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
378 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1064 N. Tamiami Tr. 74
1064 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Brand New 2Bed/2Bath - Property Id: 210176 Just arrived and accepting applications for this gorgeous new home! The pictures speak for themselves, but seeing in person means you'll have no choice but to fall in love with our beautiful community! We
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge **Coming Soon** - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
16250 Bay Pointe BLVD
16250 Bay Pointe Boulevard, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute end-unit villa In Bay Pointe Yacht and Racquet Club. Sturdy roll-down shutters on screened porch, front porch open for barbequing. Community clubhouse, pool, exercise room, tennis courts and boat slips Freshly painted and cleaned.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3490 N Key DR
3490 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1106 sqft
Can you imagine waking up to this view every day instead of the snow you find in the north? This 2/2 (1.5) second-floor unit gives you the feeling you are living OVER the river with a view of the beautiful Fort Myers city skyline.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15320 Moonraker CT
15320 Moonraker Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great Waterfront off season turnkey rental in Yachtmans Cove in Riverbend. Not available January-March 2021. Two bedrooms each with its own bath, split floor plan with screened lanai overlooking the canal that leads out to the river.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2746 Winona DR
2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available now! 2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers $895 per month + $945 Security Deposit to move in. Home on well & septic. Tenant pays electric & water (set $50) & landscaping.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
3404 Rainbow LN
3404 Rainbow Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Enjoy this 2 BDR/2 Bath rental in an active 55+ community. Golf cart can be rented for an additional $100/month. Rent includes cable/internet, lawn care and pest control and partial electric.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3340 N Key DR
3340 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2/1 Condo. No pets. Ample parking! Easy Access to Downtown! Palms at Waters Edge is condo development located on the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This low-rise development features 92 units in 12 buildings that were delivered in 1974.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15464 Admiralty CIR
15464 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Seasonal Rental available in Admiralty Yacht & Racquet Club, Second Floor unit with Tranquil views of lake. Lanai out front and Lanai out back .
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3300 N Key DR
3300 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1103 sqft
4th Floor This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit at Sunset North. Elevator building with security door and keypad, heated pool, great location on the Caloosahatchee near Hancock Bridge Parkway and 41.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 S Pioneer St
106 South Pioneer Street, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This home is located in North Ft Myers, in the subdivision of Pioneer Village. Its a really cute and nicely kept 2 bed 2 bath mobile home. On site there is a community pool, shuffle board, and tennis court right there for your use.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1107 Palm Avenue
1107 Palm Ave, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This cozy home located in North Fort Myers, FL is now available.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1464 Piney Road
1464 Piney Road, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
609 sqft
2 BR/1 Bath home with a den. Cozy home with spacious yard. Outdoor living! A spacious screened porch facing the large open yard with two sheds and fire pit area. (The sheds are powered.
Results within 1 mile of North Fort Myers
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2065 W. Lakeview Blvd. C6
2065 West Lakeview Boulevard, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1222 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3778130)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910
1100 Pondella Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
938 sqft
Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Suncoast Estates
1 Unit Available
7650 Ebson DR
7650 Ebson Drive, Suncoast Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
This lake front mobile home has 2 spacious bedrooms and a modern full tiled bathroom. With 3 new wall Split Air conditioning and heating units, this home will stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3250 Lee Way CT
3250 Lee Way Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Look no further!! This turnkey home is in a gated community close to everything. If you like to boat, this community has Gulf Access! Multiple pools, tennis courts, exercise facility and club room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2067 W Lakeview BLVD
2067 West Lakeview Boulevard, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1222 sqft
Spacious 2/2 with relaxing view of canal. Great location off Orange Grove Blvd in NFM with community pool and 1 assigned parking space. This property offers screened lanai, inside laundry area with washer / dryer and lots of storage space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
25 SE 23rd PL
25 Southeast 23rd Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This is a fiveplex located near Hancock Bridge Blvd. Unit #4, the unit has 2 bedroom, 1 bath and Lanai, includes water and lawn.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1739 Golf Club DR
1739 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo with a golf course view & carport parking. Located on El Rio Golf course and it is open to the public. Available 5/1/2020-10/31/2020 for $1500/month. Available 11/1/2020-4/30/2021 for $2200/month.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
4765 Orange Grove BLVD
4765 Orange Grove Boulevard, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2/1 Condo near main streets and walking distance of shopping centers.
Similar Pages
North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Fort Myers 3 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers Accessible Apartments
North Fort Myers Apartments with BalconyNorth Fort Myers Apartments with GarageNorth Fort Myers Apartments with GymNorth Fort Myers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Fort Myers Apartments with Parking