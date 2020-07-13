/
pet friendly apartments
200 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL
Hancock
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers.
15120 Piping Plover CT
15120 Piping Plover Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 7/21/20. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse with a one car garage in The Bayshore Commons gated community in North Fort Myers.
Hancock
1064 N. Tamiami Tr. C 12
1064 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Waterfront Community! - Property Id: 300568 Just got a complete make-over, and is ready to lease! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, new appliances, ac, floors, nice carport, just beautiful!!! In a beautiful community on the Caloosahatchee River, access
Jacaranda
3245 Magnolia Landing LN
3245 Magnolia Landing Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1810 sqft
Seasonally Available 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the Community of Magnolia Landing. Enjoy the many amenities of this desirable golf community located just off of Highway 41 in North Fort Myers, Florida.
Hancock
210 Crescent Lake Drive
210 Crescent Lake Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1696054 A coveted rental unit in North Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
Diplomat
4233 Pine Drop Lane
4233 Pine Drop Ln, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Nice 3 beds 2 baths duplex. This unit is updated with granite counters and stain less appliances. Tile floors through out small pets okay with a pet fee.
Hancock
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2/Plus Den condo ** GREAT LOCATION ** North Star Yacht Club FEATURING two-story 15,000-square-foot clubhouse loaded with unique resort-style amenities including: bar and full catering kitchen, billiards room, business center, card room, club
Results within 1 mile of North Fort Myers
Diplomat
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.
Diplomat
2331 NE 16th TER
2331 NE 16th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Diplomat
3982 Pomodoro Circle
3982 Pomodora Circle, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Unique, New, Large Oversized One Bedroom Condo Apartment From $1250. New Be the first resident. Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. Private in unit laundry. Courtyard view. Heated pool. Gym. Community center. Pet park.
Diplomat
3977 Pomodoro Circle
3977 Pomodora Circle, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
New, Large Condo Apartment Be the first resident and call this bright contemporary unit home. Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. Private in unit laundry. Courtyard view. Heated pool. Gym. Community center. Pet park. This is a private gated community.
3210 Cottonwood BEND
3210 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rental for off season and also for 2021 snowbird season. Currently Available starting in April. No Annual renter. Recently updated and decorated townhome. Perfect for Snowbirds, for a family or professional transitioning.
Jacaranda
4128 Northeast 23rd Avenue
4128 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Tice
225 Avacado Ct
225 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Inclusive studio efficiency - Property Id: 155374 All Inclusive Studio Efficiency with Kitchenette area Cable & WIFI Included 1 Bedroom one Bath cozy studio room with a private entrance on the side of the house with a private bathroom and a
Hancock
2201 Southeast 4th Street
2201 Southeast 4th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1236 sqft
Custom 18 tile floors laid on brick pattern. Soaring vaulted ceilings make the most of the space.
169 Vermont Avenue
169 Vermont Avenue, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1434 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Diplomat
3298 Acapulco circle
3298 Acapulco Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1499 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
Diplomat
269 Stockton Street
269 Stockton Street, Palmona Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
At Parkside Community we manage the Dead End Block. Free Wifi. On a Cul-de-sac street (no through traffic). New brown carpet & wood grain vinyl, Onsite maintenance staff. Rent is discounted*.
Hancock
1065 Hancock Creek S Blvd 101
1065 Hancock Creek South Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1214 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 48511 Rare opportunity for those looking to rent. An absolute bargain in Cape Coral. 25% less than the average price per square foot.
Diplomat
2329 NE 16th TER
2329 Northeast 16th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Diplomat
2225 NE 15th Terrace
2225 Northeast 15th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1793 sqft
2225 NE 15th Terrace Available 07/13/20 3/2 Plus Den - 3 bed/ 2 bath plus den. Great location with lots of stores and restaurants nearby. Living room has vaulted ceiling and flows out to large lanai.
Results within 5 miles of North Fort Myers
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
