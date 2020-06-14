56 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 40
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 22
1 of 35
1 of 12
1 of 35
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 46
1 of 14
1 of 47
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 30
Though Florida is a southern state, it's not often looked at as a haven for country music icons. Nevertheless, superstar Mindy McCready hails from this urban oasis!
If you are looking for a great place to live in Florida that will not break the bank, North Fort Myers is the perfect place for you! This small city on the eastside of the panhandle is the perfect place to live if you are starting out, retiring or somewhere in between. With a thriving economy, beautiful weather and plenty to see and do, North Fort Myers will captivate you from the moment you arrive and never let you go. This area is also well known for being on the down low as a place for those on Spring Break to flock each year, so you know it is a happening place that is both serene and trendy. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Fort Myers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.