Apartment List
/
FL
/
north fort myers
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

56 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Fort Myers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
791 Pondella RD
791 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$999
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit available in April! Home has been tastefully renovated with custom tile back splash in kitchen, stylish paint scheme and hardwood flooring throughout! This home is located close to dining, shopping and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2746 Winona DR
2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available now! 2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers $895 per month + $945 Security Deposit to move in. Home on well & septic. Tenant pays electric & water (set $50) & landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of North Fort Myers

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
218 Georgia AVE
218 Georgia Avenue, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage home is located in Fort Myers convenient to I-75. This home features tile and laminate wood flooring, ceiling fans, blinds on windows, washer and dryer hookups in garage, screened lanai, and fenced yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1731 Golf Club DR
1731 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
STARTING APRIL 15, 2018 THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAIABLE FOR OFF SEASON. THIS IS A 2/2 ON THE EL RIO GOLF COURSE, FEATURES GREAT FLORIDA STYLE, LARGE SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
509 SE 24th Ave
509 Southeast 24th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath duplex with one car garage in great location, close to beautiful Rosen Park with boat ramp access. Flooring will be tile and wood plank throughout. Large screened lanai.
Results within 5 miles of North Fort Myers
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carillon Woods
1 Unit Available
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3687 sqft
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Woodford Park
1 Unit Available
1609 Poinsettia AVE
1609 Poinsettia Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown delight~ Just minutes to all the action in Historic River District, no need to drive to restaurants, shops, library, bars, theatre, marina.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1538 High ST
1538 High Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Fully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath with old Florida charm. Wood floors, big yard, quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, Bus line, etc. Within walking distance to Downtown.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
320 SW 3rd ST
320 Southwest 3rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This is the BEST Condo Complex on a Fresh Water lake in the Cape. This 3BR, 2BA, 1 Car Garage unit with a Boat Slip, has a Beautiful southern exposure looking down Kennedy lake. This is the largest fresh water group of lakes & canals in the Cape.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3851 River Point DR
3851 River Point Dr, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
For Rent FURNISHED "TURNKEY" BEAUTIFUL. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an open family room to the kitchen and a den/study.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4790 S Cleveland AVE
4790 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
801 sqft
GREAT 2 BEDROOM IN A QUIET LOCATION, 2 BATHROOM CONDO,WOOD FLOORS, OVERLOOKING ONE OF THE TWO POOLS, GATED COMMUNITY, WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF SHOPPING AND DINNING. NO SMOKING, NO PETS!

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1614 Cornwallis PKY
1614 Cornwallis Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2086 sqft
NEW, AMAZING, EXTREMELY WELL LOCATED Signature Home with a 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom house in Cape Coral, Fl. This home is located in a waterfront community This state-of-the-art home is built only with the finest finishes & craftsmanship.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5524 Seville RD
5524 Seville Road, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Available Now!! Two bedroom, one bath home in the lovely McGregor Groves. Spacious living room, open kitchen, breakfast Nook, hardwood floors in the bedrooms and fenced back yard. Annual -unfurnished.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1248 SE 7th St #110
1248 SE 7th St, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
Just Listed, POOL.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
639 SE 13th Ave #116
639 SE 13th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
JUST REDUCED AND READY TO BECOME YOUR NEW HOME! GREAT LARGER END UNIT WITH ALL NEW UPDATES!!!! BRAND NEW: FLOORING, POPULAR GREY PAINT, LG UNIT WITH LOTS OF KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW MASTER BATHROOM TILES, SCREENED LANI OVERLOOKING WATER, POOL,
Results within 10 miles of North Fort Myers
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
214 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
$
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
72 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
City Guide for North Fort Myers, FL

Though Florida is a southern state, it's not often looked at as a haven for country music icons. Nevertheless, superstar Mindy McCready hails from this urban oasis!

If you are looking for a great place to live in Florida that will not break the bank, North Fort Myers is the perfect place for you! This small city on the eastside of the panhandle is the perfect place to live if you are starting out, retiring or somewhere in between. With a thriving economy, beautiful weather and plenty to see and do, North Fort Myers will captivate you from the moment you arrive and never let you go. This area is also well known for being on the down low as a place for those on Spring Break to flock each year, so you know it is a happening place that is both serene and trendy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Fort Myers, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Fort Myers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Fort Myers 3 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers Accessible Apartments
North Fort Myers Apartments with BalconyNorth Fort Myers Apartments with GarageNorth Fort Myers Apartments with GymNorth Fort Myers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Fort Myers Apartments with Parking
North Fort Myers Apartments with PoolNorth Fort Myers Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Fort Myers Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Fort Myers Furnished ApartmentsNorth Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University