2 bed 2 bath apartments
347 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL
16250 Bay Pointe BLVD
16250 Bay Pointe Boulevard, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute end-unit villa In Bay Pointe Yacht and Racquet Club. Sturdy roll-down shutters on screened porch, front porch open for barbequing. Community clubhouse, pool, exercise room, tennis courts and boat slips Freshly painted and cleaned.
Jacaranda
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.
15320 Moonraker CT
15320 Moonraker Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great Waterfront off season turnkey rental in Yachtmans Cove in Riverbend. Not available January-March 2021. Two bedrooms each with its own bath, split floor plan with screened lanai overlooking the canal that leads out to the river.
Diplomat
3404 Rainbow LN
3404 Rainbow Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Enjoy this 2 BDR/2 Bath rental in an active 55+ community. Golf cart can be rented for an additional $100/month. Rent includes cable/internet, lawn care and pest control and partial electric.
15464 Admiralty CIR
15464 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Seasonal Rental available in Admiralty Yacht & Racquet Club, Second Floor unit with Tranquil views of lake. Lanai out front and Lanai out back .
Hancock
3300 N Key DR
3300 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1103 sqft
4th Floor This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit at Sunset North. Elevator building with security door and keypad, heated pool, great location on the Caloosahatchee near Hancock Bridge Parkway and 41.
106 S Pioneer St
106 South Pioneer Street, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This home is located in North Ft Myers, in the subdivision of Pioneer Village. Its a really cute and nicely kept 2 bed 2 bath mobile home. On site there is a community pool, shuffle board, and tennis court right there for your use.
Hancock
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910
1100 Pondella Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
938 sqft
Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people.
Hancock
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...
Hancock
3490 N Key DR
3490 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1106 sqft
Can you imagine waking up to this view every day instead of the snow you find in the north? This 2/2 (1.5) second-floor unit gives you the feeling you are living OVER the river with a view of the beautiful Fort Myers city skyline.
Hancock
3250 Lee Way CT
3250 Lee Way Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Look no further!! This turnkey home is in a gated community close to everything. If you like to boat, this community has Gulf Access! Multiple pools, tennis courts, exercise facility and club room.
Hancock
2067 W Lakeview BLVD
2067 West Lakeview Boulevard, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1222 sqft
Spacious 2/2 with relaxing view of canal. Great location off Orange Grove Blvd in NFM with community pool and 1 assigned parking space. This property offers screened lanai, inside laundry area with washer / dryer and lots of storage space.
Hancock
1739 Golf Club DR
1739 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo with a golf course view & carport parking. Located on El Rio Golf course and it is open to the public. Available 5/1/2020-10/31/2020 for $1500/month. Available 11/1/2020-4/30/2021 for $2200/month.
4369 Cypress LN
4369 Cypress Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful views from this River Front Rental!! The home sits on almost 2 acres along the Caloosahatchee River and features 2 Bed 2 Bath with Den/Office located in East Fort Myers only minutes to downtown Ft Myers River District.
Diplomat
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.
Jacaranda
3380 Dandolo CIR
3380 Dandolo Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Enjoy Life in the Community of Bella Vida. This 2 Bedroom Plus Den Attached Villa is Available Either Furnished or Unfurnished. If you like some of the furnishings they will stay, if not they will go.
Hancock
1731 Golf Club DR
1731 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
STARTING APRIL 15, 2018 THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAIABLE FOR OFF SEASON. THIS IS A 2/2 ON THE EL RIO GOLF COURSE, FEATURES GREAT FLORIDA STYLE, LARGE SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.
Diplomat
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.
218 Georgia Avenue
218 Georgia Avenue, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Hancock
2065 W. Lakeview Blvd. C6
2065 West Lakeview Boulevard, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1222 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3778130)
Hancock
509 SE 24th Ave
509 Southeast 24th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath duplex with one car garage in great location, close to beautiful Rosen Park with boat ramp access. Flooring will be tile and wood plank throughout. Large screened lanai.
Hancock
1050 Hancock Creek S Blvd
1050 Hancock Creek South Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1228 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Cape Coral. Amenities included: Patio, central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, and updated kitchen. No Utilities included. Ask about pets. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,375/month rent.
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
