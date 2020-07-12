/
apartments with pool
156 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL with pool
Hancock
3347 N Key DR
3347 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1112 sqft
Beautiful Water Views, Walking Distance to Marinatown and Downtown Fort Myers! Carpet is being taken out. Tile will be going in soon! Upstairs Washer & Dryer. Minutes from Caloosahatchee. Bright and Open Living Area on first floor.
Hancock
3338 N Key DR
3338 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous well maintained condo located in the pristine WATERFRONT community "Palms at Waters Edge" in North Fort Myers is Available this 2020 Season (JAN-APRIL).
Hancock
12890 Seaside Key CT
12890 Seaside Key Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
MOODY RIVER - Beautiful new home with many upgrades. 2 Bedrooms and Home Office .Upgraded kitchen and bath cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, kitchen back-splash, and screen enclosure.
15475 Admiralty CIR
15475 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
For discerning people who enjoy ambience. a rare opportunity to rent a four bedroom property and 3.5 baths and lanai with Jacuzzi on river's edge. almost 3000 sq ft,Large living and open.
15464 Admiralty CIR
15464 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Seasonal Rental available in Admiralty Yacht & Racquet Club, Second Floor unit with Tranquil views of lake. Lanai out front and Lanai out back .
15120 Piping Plover CT
15120 Piping Plover Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 7/21/20. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse with a one car garage in The Bayshore Commons gated community in North Fort Myers.
106 S Pioneer St
106 South Pioneer Street, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This home is located in North Ft Myers, in the subdivision of Pioneer Village. Its a really cute and nicely kept 2 bed 2 bath mobile home. On site there is a community pool, shuffle board, and tennis court right there for your use.
Hancock
3300 N Key DR
3300 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1103 sqft
4th Floor This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit at Sunset North. Elevator building with security door and keypad, heated pool, great location on the Caloosahatchee near Hancock Bridge Parkway and 41.
15350 Moonraker CT
15350 Moonraker Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gulf Access Furnished 2bedroom 2 bath condo. Unit features open floor plan updated kitchen with breakfast bar and screen balcony with great canal view. Interior Laundry and Covered parking.
Hancock
9392 Palm Island CIR
9392 Palm Island Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available for move-in September 1st. GULF ACCESS with Boat Lift! Super rare find here-Palm Island, a Gated Community in ultra-convenient North Fort Myers. Quick access to both Fort Myers and Cape Coral with no tolls. Get excited about this jewel...
Hancock
3340 N Key DR
3340 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
2/1 Condo. No pets. Ample parking! Easy Access to Downtown! Palms at Waters Edge is condo development located on the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This low-rise development features 92 units in 12 buildings that were delivered in 1974.
Hancock
3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.
Hancock
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2/Plus Den condo ** GREAT LOCATION ** North Star Yacht Club FEATURING two-story 15,000-square-foot clubhouse loaded with unique resort-style amenities including: bar and full catering kitchen, billiards room, business center, card room, club
Hancock
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.
Hancock
13360 Seaside Harbour DR
13360 Seaside Harbour Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spending sometime in FLORIDA with your whole family? Need a place to get to know our area? Gorgeous FURNISHED 2 story home with 4 BR, 4 BA, separate dining area and an office! Look at this floorplan: Downstairs is the Master, another en-suite (BA#2)
Results within 1 mile of North Fort Myers
Hancock
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...
Hancock
3250 Lee Way CT
3250 Lee Way Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Look no further!! This turnkey home is in a gated community close to everything. If you like to boat, this community has Gulf Access! Multiple pools, tennis courts, exercise facility and club room.
Diplomat
1837 Concordia Lake CIR
1837 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available in beautiful Concordia Lakes community! This unit is on the 2nd level, and has a lovely greatroom, kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops and there is a screened balcony off of the living room with
Diplomat
1331 NE 20th AVE
1331 Northeast 20th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
VACATION VILLA ANGELA - This is a beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home..........Equipped with everything you need.
Diplomat
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.
Hancock
523 SE 23rd AVE
523 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The villa has 1,935 sqft of living space, a well-tended yard on the water and a large pool area with shaded lanai.
Jacaranda
3384 Dandolo CIR
3384 Dandolo Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
STUMMING TOWNHOUSE WITH GORGEOUS POND VIEW. LOCATED INTHE BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY OF BELLA VIDA. THIS HOUSE FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, UPSTAIRS LOFT, EAT-IN KITCHEN, MASTERSUITE WITH HIS/HERS SINKS AND WALK-IN CLOSET.
Diplomat
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.
Hancock
3171 Sea Trawler, 1803
3171 Sea Trawler Bend, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2144 sqft
Moody River Estates - Close to Downtown Fort Myers, this exquisite, impeccably furnished condo is your retreat away from home.
