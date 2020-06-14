/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
61 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1064 N. Tamiami Tr. 91
1064 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
Nice One Bed/One Bath Near Downtown! - Property Id: 293928 Great Community, great neighbors! This all inclusive apartment will be available 06/12/2020, we're accepting applications!!! Welcome to paradise, in a charming community on the stunning
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
85 Blaw St
85 Blaw Street, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
400 sqft
Beatifull 1 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home - 85 Blaw St, Beautiful 1 Bedroom Mobile Home in North Fort Myers, FL - Great small home in a friendly community.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3338 N Key DR
3338 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
This gorgeous well maintained condo located in the pristine WATERFRONT community "Palms at Waters Edge" in North Fort Myers is Available this 2020 Season (JAN-APRIL).
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1699 Ixora DR
1699 Ixora Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
Perfect one bedroom for a single person or couple. Large bedroom with separate living room. Space for a cute kitchen nook table. Water is included in rent. This property is close to downtown Ft Myers.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY
3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
VERY FLEXIBLE owner. one bedroom furnished condo. Water views from balcony. Efficient kitchen with appliances and complete kitchen wares. Dining table and chairs, living room set, television, all with views to the water just beyond.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
210 Crescent Lake Drive
210 Crescent Lake Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$826
700 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1696054 A coveted rental unit in North Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of North Fort Myers
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Forum
34 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
45 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tice
1 Unit Available
355-6 Royal Palm Park Rd.
355 Royal Palm Park Rd, Tice, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796749)
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817
2915 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
662 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo is located on the 3rd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar, a separate dining area, a balcony with creek view and exterior storage closet.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
2366 E Mall DR
2366 East Mall Drive, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
One bedroom one bath condo - CLEAN - READY June 1, 2020 Towers Condo community in central Ft Myers. condo . Beautiful, heated swimming pool located in the tropically landscaped courtyard. Outdoor shower, grills, clubhouse.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Fort Myers Historic District
1 Unit Available
1415 Dean ST
1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
656 sqft
Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1929 Ricardo AVE
1929 Ricardo Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
Small efficiency duplex located off of Ricardo ave and US 41 in Fort Myers. Tile. $795 month + $1500 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 2* No pets allowed. Home is on city water.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2500 Edwards DR
2500 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,625
Luxury waterfront senior living! Our 55+ resort style senior living center is located in the historic downtown river district of Ft Myers.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
2875 Palm Beach BLVD
2875 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
**off season rental Available until December 2020**Vacation in this boater friendly gated river district community that offers river frontage and gulf access. Free boat slip & secure dry storage are included in rent.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
2845 Winkler AVE
2845 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
560 sqft
One bedroom One bath condo on the first floor with lake view! Granite counters in kitchen and bath. Sorry NO pets. Centrally Located in Ft Myers Near Colonial/Metro Area - Available now! Application will apply.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
630 SE 13th PL
630 630/636 SE 13th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
850 sqft
Just Listed and Available to become your new home in June 2020. You will love this all newly updated modern unit with many popular features; all stainless appliances, wood type flooring in living areas, screened lanai overlooking the serene water.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
1900 Clifford ST
1900 Clifford Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Don't miss this opportunity to live in the first High-rise built in Fort Myers! A prime location for Downtown Fort Myers Riverfront Living.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
East 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2745 1st ST
2745 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
No in person showings at this time. 05/23 expected date.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3407 Winkler AVE
3407 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
684 sqft
FRESHLY painted condo unit with new carpets and floors. READY for occupancy 1 bedroom , 1 bathroom, walk in closet, washer and dryer. HOA application and approval required. No pets allowed. WELCOME HOME!
1 of 12
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
1910 Virginia AVE
1910 Virginia Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
This gorgeous 1 bdrm, 1 bath unfurnished unit boasts of a Completely custom design and unlike any Unit in the Complex, you will simply be captivated from the moment you enter the Foyer.
Similar Pages
North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Fort Myers 3 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers Accessible Apartments
North Fort Myers Apartments with BalconyNorth Fort Myers Apartments with GarageNorth Fort Myers Apartments with GymNorth Fort Myers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Fort Myers Apartments with Parking