/
/
lehigh acres
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:44 PM
106 Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eisenhower
1 Unit Available
317 Melissa Drive
317 Melissa Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
318 Rushmore Avenue N
318 Rushmore Avenue North, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1341 sqft
Cozy 3BR/2BA House with Pool for Lease-Purchase - *** LEASE-TO-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM 100% of rent BACK! If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Richmond
1 Unit Available
1407 W 15th St
1407 West 15th Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2029 sqft
READY NOW TO MOVE IN!! - Don't miss out on this large 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath newly remodeled home. Featuring over 2000 square feet of living area, on a corner lot, this house offers a sprawling, bright, open floor plan.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buckingham
1 Unit Available
3865 Hollycrest Street
3865 Hollycrest St, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1086 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Available from July 1. In desirable Buckingham neighborhood, peaceful and quiet, in a great location. Water, sewer, and salt service included in rent. Spacious two-car garage. Master bedroom with master bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Joel
1 Unit Available
107 maple ave N
107 Maple Avenue North, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
owner - Property Id: 294605 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294605 Property Id 294605 (RLNE5833235)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Joel
1 Unit Available
1709 Englewood Ave
1709 Englewood Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1420 sqft
Ready !! Call for appointment. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Rarely available Executive home in a premier well established neighborhood of Country Club Estates.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Buckingham
1 Unit Available
3713 Tallman St
3713 Tallman Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
2905 19th St SW
2905 19th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1691 sqft
Newer home including all appliances. Yard fenced with a new 6' Privacy Fence. Two car garage with remote opener. Rent includes lawn service, pest control and water treatment!
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eisenhower
1 Unit Available
717 Bedford Dr
717 Bedford Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 Story Home! This is a must see two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, security system, garage door opener, white pvc privacy fencing and custom landscaping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
3114 37th St SW
3114 37th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
3319 29th St SW
3319 29th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1437 sqft
Nicely landscaped single family home with 3BR / 2BA, attached 2 car garage with opener, PVC privacy fence, all appliances including washer/dryer, underground sprinkler system, water treatment system, and much more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3206 35th St W
3206 35th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
Nearly new ranch style home with 3 BR / 2 BA. 2,020 SF under air. This property has 6 Ft Privacy fence, security system, garage door opener, landscaping and more!!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18305 Gibraltar LN
18305 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Richmond
1 Unit Available
352 Justice AVE
352 Justice Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
Brand New Vila, Its a 1/2 a Duplex. Tile threw all unit, up graded bathrooms and kitchen, Tray ceiling. Open kitchen with Breakfast Island for 4 people. Granite counter at the kitchen and bathrooms. Big Lanai and 1 car Garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
23 Apache ST
23 Apache Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
This home has been completely remodeled, new flooring, new cabinets, granite kitchen counter, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, and completely painted inside and out, with a variety of fruit trees
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
9179 Aegean CIR
9179 Aegean Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18319 Gibraltar LN
18319 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10531 Canal Brook LN
10531 Canal Brook Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautiful 4/2 furnished rental is situated in the lovely community of Marblebrook in Caloosa Lakes.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Joel
1 Unit Available
337 Joel BLVD
337 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
Clean and ready to move in. 2 bedroom, 2 bath Fairway II Condominium on the ground floor. Parking space is right in front on the unit. Tile floors throughout, window treatments, range and refrigerator. Florida room or TV room is a real bonus.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18303 Gibraltar LN
18303 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
1642 Covington Meadows CIR
1642 Covington Meadows Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage, screened lanai located in Parkwood. CITY WATER AND CITY SEWER.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18289 Gibraltar LN
18289 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
4314 5th ST SW
4314 5th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
LIKE NEW ~ 2017 built home with multiple SMART features! Call today to schedule your private showing of this beautiful rental! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and over 1600 sq ft under air.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18281 Gibraltar LN
18281 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lehigh Acres, the median rent is $732 for a studio, $790 for a 1-bedroom, $981 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,274 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lehigh Acres, check out our monthly Lehigh Acres Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lehigh Acres area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lehigh Acres from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL