389 W SILVERTHORN LN

Move-in Ready! This 3 BR/2BA home is located in Walden Chase. Zoned for Valley Ridge Academy K-8 school. Split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, new ceiling fans, open kitchen w/maple cabinets, matching newer appliances, corian countertops and breakfast nook. Master suite with walk in closet. Master bath has double vanities, walk in shower and garden tub. Indoor laundry room and oversized 2 car garage. Home has a home warranty. Huge, oversized lot on cul-de-sac with lake view. Screened Lanai and outdoor patio perfect setting for grilling. Tenant to handle lawn care. Pets under 30 lbs. considered. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis court & volleyball court.