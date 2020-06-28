All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 389 W SILVERTHORN LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
389 W SILVERTHORN LN
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:46 AM

389 W SILVERTHORN LN

389 West Silverthorn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

389 West Silverthorn Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Move-in Ready! This 3 BR/2BA home is located in Walden Chase. Zoned for Valley Ridge Academy K-8 school. Split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, new ceiling fans, open kitchen w/maple cabinets, matching newer appliances, corian countertops and breakfast nook. Master suite with walk in closet. Master bath has double vanities, walk in shower and garden tub. Indoor laundry room and oversized 2 car garage. Home has a home warranty. Huge, oversized lot on cul-de-sac with lake view. Screened Lanai and outdoor patio perfect setting for grilling. Tenant to handle lawn care. Pets under 30 lbs. considered. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis court & volleyball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 W SILVERTHORN LN have any available units?
389 W SILVERTHORN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 389 W SILVERTHORN LN have?
Some of 389 W SILVERTHORN LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 W SILVERTHORN LN currently offering any rent specials?
389 W SILVERTHORN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 W SILVERTHORN LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 389 W SILVERTHORN LN is pet friendly.
Does 389 W SILVERTHORN LN offer parking?
Yes, 389 W SILVERTHORN LN offers parking.
Does 389 W SILVERTHORN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 W SILVERTHORN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 W SILVERTHORN LN have a pool?
Yes, 389 W SILVERTHORN LN has a pool.
Does 389 W SILVERTHORN LN have accessible units?
No, 389 W SILVERTHORN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 389 W SILVERTHORN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 W SILVERTHORN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 389 W SILVERTHORN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 389 W SILVERTHORN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville