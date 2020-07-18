2/2/1 Corner townhouse in Mirabella in Miramar. Features all laminate floors and corner unit for privacy. Baseboards and walk in closets. No association approval needed. Clean And open layout. Glass doors in the shower. Front loader washer and dryer. Community pool. Newer kitchen and bathrooms from new construction unit. Tons of windows and natural light. Small storage outside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10025 SW 24th Ct have any available units?
10025 SW 24th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miramar, FL.
What amenities does 10025 SW 24th Ct have?
Some of 10025 SW 24th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10025 SW 24th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10025 SW 24th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.