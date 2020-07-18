10025 SW 24th Ct

Amenities

2/2/1 Corner townhouse in Mirabella in Miramar. Features all laminate floors and corner unit for privacy. Baseboards and walk in closets. No association approval needed. Clean And open layout. Glass doors in the shower. Front loader washer and dryer. Community pool. Newer kitchen and bathrooms from new construction unit. Tons of windows and natural light. Small storage outside.