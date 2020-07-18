All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like 10025 SW 24th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
10025 SW 24th Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

10025 SW 24th Ct

10025 Southwest 24th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10025 Southwest 24th Court, Miramar, FL 33025

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
2/2/1 Corner townhouse in Mirabella in Miramar. Features all laminate floors and corner unit for privacy. Baseboards and walk in closets. No association approval needed. Clean And open layout. Glass doors in the shower. Front loader washer and dryer. Community pool. Newer kitchen and bathrooms from new construction unit. Tons of windows and natural light. Small storage outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10025 SW 24th Ct have any available units?
10025 SW 24th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miramar, FL.
What amenities does 10025 SW 24th Ct have?
Some of 10025 SW 24th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10025 SW 24th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10025 SW 24th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 SW 24th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10025 SW 24th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 10025 SW 24th Ct offer parking?
No, 10025 SW 24th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10025 SW 24th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10025 SW 24th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 SW 24th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10025 SW 24th Ct has a pool.
Does 10025 SW 24th Ct have accessible units?
No, 10025 SW 24th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 SW 24th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10025 SW 24th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10025 SW 24th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10025 SW 24th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave
Miramar, FL 33025
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd
Miramar, FL 33025
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N
Miramar, FL 33025
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane
Miramar, FL 33025
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall
Miramar, FL 33025
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl
Miramar, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Miramar Apartments with GymsMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College