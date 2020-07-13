Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving bike storage cc payments courtyard dog grooming area e-payments lobby nest technology online portal

Windsor at Doral is a luxurious waterfront apartment home community, the premier location for luxury living in Downtown Doral and the greater West Miami area. Experience tranquility, relaxation and a tropical resort environment, all while living in an urban city. This brand new Mediterranean-style community is just minutes from Downtown Doral's best dining, entertainment, and music. You can enjoy shopping at the Miami International Mall, frequent a variety of restaurants and craft breweries, or visit one of six local parks that offer something to do for all types of people and lifestyles. Doral is where urban dwellers, golfers, and business professionals connect. Windsor at Doral has convenient access to the Palmetto Expressway and FL-112, making it a breeze to commute into Miami. The Miami area is surrounded by art culture, beach style, and expansive recreational attractions. Our community's great location gives residents easy access to the best of South Florida's attractions!