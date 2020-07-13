All apartments in Miami
Windsor at Doral
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Windsor at Doral

4401 NW 87th Ave · (336) 652-3102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33178

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 719 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Oct 10

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor at Doral.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
lobby
nest technology
online portal
Windsor at Doral is a luxurious waterfront apartment home community, the premier location for luxury living in Downtown Doral and the greater West Miami area. Experience tranquility, relaxation and a tropical resort environment, all while living in an urban city. This brand new Mediterranean-style community is just minutes from Downtown Doral's best dining, entertainment, and music. You can enjoy shopping at the Miami International Mall, frequent a variety of restaurants and craft breweries, or visit one of six local parks that offer something to do for all types of people and lifestyles. Doral is where urban dwellers, golfers, and business professionals connect. Windsor at Doral has convenient access to the Palmetto Expressway and FL-112, making it a breeze to commute into Miami. The Miami area is surrounded by art culture, beach style, and expansive recreational attractions. Our community's great location gives residents easy access to the best of South Florida's attractions!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $375 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity: $20/month; Common Area/ Trash/ Pest Control - $55 monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $40-$125/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor at Doral have any available units?
Windsor at Doral has 13 units available starting at $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor at Doral have?
Some of Windsor at Doral's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor at Doral currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor at Doral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor at Doral pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor at Doral is pet friendly.
Does Windsor at Doral offer parking?
Yes, Windsor at Doral offers parking.
Does Windsor at Doral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor at Doral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor at Doral have a pool?
Yes, Windsor at Doral has a pool.
Does Windsor at Doral have accessible units?
No, Windsor at Doral does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor at Doral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor at Doral has units with dishwashers.
