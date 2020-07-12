/
fontainebleau park west
426 Apartments for rent in Fontainebleau Park West, Fountainebleau, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
13 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,381
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
52 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,481
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
9761 NW 8th Ter
9761 NW 8th Ter, Fountainebleau, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Come and enjoy this house in Las Ramblas 4 rooms with private bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, large patio, garage for 2 cars, ceramic on the first floor, laundry room on the second floor.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
9735 Fountainebleau
9735 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1 sqft
Very well maintenance apartment, so centricall, a lot of shopping centers near by, a lot of restaurants around, very good schools district , very friendly environment, a cross from Doral area a lot of source of jobs around and very good
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
470 W Park Dr
470 West Park Drive, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
A MUST SEE!! COMPLETE STATE OF THE ART RENOVATION!! CUSTOM CABINETRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IMPECCABLE DESIGNER BATHROOM AND TILED PATIO MAKES THIS PROPERTY ONE OF A KIND!! NO PETS, ALL OFFERS INCLUDES, BACKGROUND CHECK, POLICE RECORD, CREDIT
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
9741 Fontainebleau Blvd
9741 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
Enjoy living in this spacious and cozy apartment, 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom, entirely renovated, modern wood flooring throughout the unit, washer and dryer inside the apartment, enjoy gorgeous sunrise and sunset lake views from its large
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
571 NW 107th Ave
571 Northwest 107th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI, near to FIU, Dolphin Mall, Doral, and major Highways.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10244 NW 9th St Cir
10244 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice completely Furnished Condo at West Fontaine. 2 bedroom and 2 bath and mezzanine to be used as 3 bedroom. Community with a lot of amenities: tennis court, pool, gym, ect.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
9703 NW 4th Ln
9703 Northwest 4th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath in Fountainebleu. Located in a gated community with vigilant Security guards. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces. The complex has 2 tennis courts, 2 pools and a playground for kids.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
9731 Fontainebleau Blvd
9731 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
BEAUTIFULLY maintained 2 Bedrooms condo. A piece of heaven called SOLEIL at Fontainebleau. One of best location in the heart of MIAMI. Full Service Gated community with 24-hour security patrol, pool, fitness center, tennis court and community room.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
441 NW 107th Ave
441 Northwest 107th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cozy first floor unit- Lake view. Screen porch 2 Bedrooms. 1 bath. Tile through out. Remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Amenities include Tennis courts, community pool. Great location! Close to shopping center, highways, FIU.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10249 NW 9th St Cir
10249 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Enjoy this upgrade unit. New kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, new a/c, washer and tryer inside the unit and much more done only one year ago. Great family oriented community.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
Las Sevillas
10132 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1340 sqft
NICE UNIT. 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOMS IN FONTAINEBLEAU. CENTRALLY LOCATED.
Results within 1 mile of Fontainebleau Park West
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
34 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
281 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,762
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,841
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1236 sqft
Palm Isle is located at 11399 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated November 27 at 10:23pm
31 Units Available
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1268 sqft
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
