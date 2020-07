Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

Amazing bay views, 3 bedroom + den 3.5 bath, marble floors, in the most luxurious tower within the paraiso district. One paraiso is the tower closest to the bay, interiors by piero lissoni, spectacular pool deck, beautiful amenities and the very best unobstructed views in miami from fisher island - miami beach - all the way to hollywood beach



(RLNE5875658)