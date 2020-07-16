All apartments in Miami
Find more places like
Brickell Heights West Condo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
Brickell Heights West Condo
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

Brickell Heights West Condo

55 Southwest 9th Street · (305) 807-1615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 Southwest 9th Street, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Available 08/14/20 ery nice 2/2 unit in gorgeous Brickell Heights development ** bright and sleek contemporary space ** city views ** elegant kitchen and bathrooms ** window shades and built-out closets ** privilege life style amenities ** 2 great pools: one a roof top with fantastic views and another smart pool ** Fantastic gym ** spa and massage rooms ** children's playroom ** spacious entertainment saloons with pool tables, games rooms, huge TV screen's etc., ideal for parties ** CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT ** one parking space and valet ** ONE STORAGE INCLUDED IN RENT ** 24/7 security and front desk ** next to world known Brickell City Center with shops, restaurants, cinema's etc.

(RLNE5925171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brickell Heights West Condo have any available units?
Brickell Heights West Condo has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Brickell Heights West Condo have?
Some of Brickell Heights West Condo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brickell Heights West Condo currently offering any rent specials?
Brickell Heights West Condo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brickell Heights West Condo pet-friendly?
No, Brickell Heights West Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does Brickell Heights West Condo offer parking?
Yes, Brickell Heights West Condo offers parking.
Does Brickell Heights West Condo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brickell Heights West Condo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brickell Heights West Condo have a pool?
Yes, Brickell Heights West Condo has a pool.
Does Brickell Heights West Condo have accessible units?
No, Brickell Heights West Condo does not have accessible units.
Does Brickell Heights West Condo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brickell Heights West Condo has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

850 Living Miami
850 Northwest 42nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33126
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
Park Place by the Bay
915 NW 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33136
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr
Miami, FL 33125
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden PinesLittle HavanaEdgewaterFlagamiWynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College