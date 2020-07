Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly remodeled unit in completely remodeled building. New SS appliances, balcony, lots of natural light, window blinds, new AC (central), 1 assigned parking in gated garage, washer & dryer in the building. Quiet street, centrally located, Steps to Brickell and Calle Ocho, minutes to I95, airport, malls, restaurants, Dolphin Expy, beach, etc. First, last & deposit required to move in. No pets. Rent includes rent only.