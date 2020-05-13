All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 729 NW 2nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
729 NW 2nd Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

729 NW 2nd Ave

729 Southwest 2nd Street · (305) 467-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Little Havana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

729 Southwest 2nd Street, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1663 · Avail. now

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
Now Leasing, Brand New Lux Apts, in lil Havana - Property Id: 168085

Promotions and Availability are Subject to change without Notice.

Now Pre-Leasing 3 Months, FREE with 18 Leases.

Rent Specials 1be/1ba s, 2be/2ba s & 3ba/2ba Available

3 Months FREE Rent! 3 Months off an 18-Month Lease! -- *Restrictions Apply -- *Pricing subject to change -- **Special based on availability
7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months, 18 months
Expenses
One-Time Expenses$250 Admin Fee$75 Application Fee$500 Cat Fee$250 Cat Deposit$500 Dog Fee$250 Dog Deposit$250 Other Deposit

Special Features24-Hour Fitness Center and Weight Room with Private Lockers24-Hour Manned Secured Entry9th Floor Party Deck with 2 Bars, Large Screen TVs and Sun Lounges9th Floor Party Deck with 3 Bars, Large Screen TVs and Sun LoungesBusiness Center & Internet CafeContemporary Lighting PackageCovered Parking And Bike StorageElectric Car Charging StationsElectronic Entry Door Lock SystemItalian Kitchens Complete with Breakfast Bar and Walnut Cabinetry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168085
Property Id 168085

(RLNE5824945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 NW 2nd Ave have any available units?
729 NW 2nd Ave has a unit available for $1,663 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 NW 2nd Ave have?
Some of 729 NW 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 NW 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
729 NW 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 NW 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 729 NW 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 729 NW 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 729 NW 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 729 NW 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 NW 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 NW 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 729 NW 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 729 NW 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 729 NW 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 729 NW 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 NW 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 729 NW 2nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St
Miami, FL 33130
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33133
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street
Miami, FL 33176
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity