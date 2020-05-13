729 NW 2nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking bike storage hot tub internet access

Now Leasing, Brand New Lux Apts, in lil Havana - Property Id: 168085



Promotions and Availability are Subject to change without Notice.



Now Pre-Leasing 3 Months, FREE with 18 Leases.



Rent Specials 1be/1ba s, 2be/2ba s & 3ba/2ba Available



3 Months FREE Rent! 3 Months off an 18-Month Lease! -- *Restrictions Apply -- *Pricing subject to change -- **Special based on availability

7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months, 18 months

Expenses

One-Time Expenses$250 Admin Fee$75 Application Fee$500 Cat Fee$250 Cat Deposit$500 Dog Fee$250 Dog Deposit$250 Other Deposit



Special Features24-Hour Fitness Center and Weight Room with Private Lockers24-Hour Manned Secured Entry9th Floor Party Deck with 2 Bars, Large Screen TVs and Sun Lounges9th Floor Party Deck with 3 Bars, Large Screen TVs and Sun LoungesBusiness Center & Internet CafeContemporary Lighting PackageCovered Parking And Bike StorageElectric Car Charging StationsElectronic Entry Door Lock SystemItalian Kitchens Complete with Breakfast Bar and Walnut Cabinetry

