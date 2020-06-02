All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 68 Southeast 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
68 Southeast 6th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

68 Southeast 6th Street

68 SE 6th St · (305) 984-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

68 SE 6th St, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 2006 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
valet service
68 Southeast 6th Street Apt #2006, Miami, FL 33131 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Residences with ceiling heights from 9’4” to 11’4”. Biometric technology elevator access. City-view terraces with glass and aluminum railings directly accessible from living areas and bedrooms Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors Over-sized, fully finished walk-in closets in all master bedrooms Powder room in most residences. Pre-wired for high-speed data, telephone and cable, with USB charging outlets in bedrooms and master closets. Modern Italian kitchen cabinets and bathrooms cabinetry by Italkraft.Expansive, half-acre amenity deck including tropical gardens, barbecue grills, outdoor fitness areas and children’s play area.oolside beverage and café service Library with private seating nooks designed for reading or socializing Spacious, state-of-the-art fitness center with individual fitness studios and machine room Tech-savvy children’s playroom, viewable from fitness center Exclusive spa for residents’ use with shared hammam featuring dipping pools, showers and steam. Also included are treatment rooms and blow-out bar for touch ups, with main-pedi station Designed and furnished to the level of a private residence, the Reach entertaining suite features elegantly furnished living room, dining and chef- worthy kitchen Equipped and furnished business center with ample meeting room Wi-Fi throughout the lobby and amenity deck On-premise concierge Assigned parking for all units in secured garage plus optional valet parking services [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618399 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Southeast 6th Street have any available units?
68 Southeast 6th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Southeast 6th Street have?
Some of 68 Southeast 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Southeast 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 Southeast 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Southeast 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 68 Southeast 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 68 Southeast 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 68 Southeast 6th Street offers parking.
Does 68 Southeast 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Southeast 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Southeast 6th Street have a pool?
Yes, 68 Southeast 6th Street has a pool.
Does 68 Southeast 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 68 Southeast 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Southeast 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Southeast 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 68 Southeast 6th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter
Miami, FL 33174
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct
Miami, FL 33143
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33156
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane
Miami, FL 33133
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln
Miami, FL 33169

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity