68 Southeast 6th Street Apt #2006, Miami, FL 33131 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Residences with ceiling heights from 9’4” to 11’4”. Biometric technology elevator access. City-view terraces with glass and aluminum railings directly accessible from living areas and bedrooms Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors Over-sized, fully finished walk-in closets in all master bedrooms Powder room in most residences. Pre-wired for high-speed data, telephone and cable, with USB charging outlets in bedrooms and master closets. Modern Italian kitchen cabinets and bathrooms cabinetry by Italkraft.Expansive, half-acre amenity deck including tropical gardens, barbecue grills, outdoor fitness areas and children’s play area.oolside beverage and café service Library with private seating nooks designed for reading or socializing Spacious, state-of-the-art fitness center with individual fitness studios and machine room Tech-savvy children’s playroom, viewable from fitness center Exclusive spa for residents’ use with shared hammam featuring dipping pools, showers and steam. Also included are treatment rooms and blow-out bar for touch ups, with main-pedi station Designed and furnished to the level of a private residence, the Reach entertaining suite features elegantly furnished living room, dining and chef- worthy kitchen Equipped and furnished business center with ample meeting room Wi-Fi throughout the lobby and amenity deck On-premise concierge Assigned parking for all units in secured garage plus optional valet parking services [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618399 ]