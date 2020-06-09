Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 552 NE 61st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
552 NE 61st St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
552 NE 61st St
552 Northeast 61st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
552 Northeast 61st Street, Miami, FL 33137
MiMo District
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath for rent in Miami's Upper Eastside. Located close to Miami Design District, Wynwood and is a gated complex. Rapid approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 552 NE 61st St have any available units?
552 NE 61st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami, FL
.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Rent Report
.
Is 552 NE 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
552 NE 61st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 NE 61st St pet-friendly?
No, 552 NE 61st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami
.
Does 552 NE 61st St offer parking?
No, 552 NE 61st St does not offer parking.
Does 552 NE 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 NE 61st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 NE 61st St have a pool?
No, 552 NE 61st St does not have a pool.
Does 552 NE 61st St have accessible units?
No, 552 NE 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 552 NE 61st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 NE 61st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 552 NE 61st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 552 NE 61st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33145
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr
Miami, FL 33125
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street
Miami, FL 33137
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St
Miami, FL 33179
Similar Pages
Miami 1 Bedrooms
Miami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Brickell
Allapattah
Golden Pines
Flagami
Little Havana
Edgewater
Wynwood
Upper East Side
Apartments Near Colleges
Miami Dade College
Broward College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College