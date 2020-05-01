All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

55 SE 6th St

55 Southeast 6th Street · (305) 479-1054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Southeast 6th Street, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2608 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
valet service
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND BRICKELL SKYLINE! 500 Brickell WEST tower beautiful apartment 1/1 with a complete European open style kitchen, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in the unit, big bathroom, shower, jacuzzi, laminated floors throughout with tile in the kitchen, and tempered glass big sliding doors, open balcony with great water view. High-end building with resort-like amenities such as 2 pools, hot tub, laps pool, spa, huge fitness center, in-house theater, wine cellar, party room, sunset room, business center, water, basic cable, and internet are included on the rent, and 24 hours valet parking and concierge. Locate in the heart of the financial district on Brie just one block from Downtown, Brickell City Center, and Mary Brickell Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 SE 6th St have any available units?
55 SE 6th St has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 SE 6th St have?
Some of 55 SE 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 SE 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
55 SE 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 SE 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 55 SE 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 55 SE 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 55 SE 6th St does offer parking.
Does 55 SE 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 SE 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 SE 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 55 SE 6th St has a pool.
Does 55 SE 6th St have accessible units?
No, 55 SE 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 55 SE 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 SE 6th St has units with dishwashers.
