55 SE 6th St

SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND BRICKELL SKYLINE! 500 Brickell WEST tower beautiful apartment 1/1 with a complete European open style kitchen, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in the unit, big bathroom, shower, jacuzzi, laminated floors throughout with tile in the kitchen, and tempered glass big sliding doors, open balcony with great water view. High-end building with resort-like amenities such as 2 pools, hot tub, laps pool, spa, huge fitness center, in-house theater, wine cellar, party room, sunset room, business center, water, basic cable, and internet are included on the rent, and 24 hours valet parking and concierge. Locate in the heart of the financial district on Brie just one block from Downtown, Brickell City Center, and Mary Brickell Village.