5298 NW 7th St

Amenities
Great building!!
Low move in costs!!
Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information!
Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information!
New building - starting at $500 deposit with approved credit, you don't need social for rent. Fast approval from 24/72 hours. Take advance of our new prices.
Studio, 1 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms available!!!
Don't miss this opportunity
contact this number 305-399-4435 for more information and schedule an appointment. Contactame en espanol tambien, si es tu lengua de origen.
AMAZING AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Yoga Room
Spinning Room
Movie Theater
Gameroom
Pool
Clubhouse
Pet Friendly
(RLNE5848708)