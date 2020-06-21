All apartments in Miami
5298 NW 7th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5298 NW 7th St

5298 Northwest 7th Street · (305) 399-4435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5298 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL 33126
Flagami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1320 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit GREAT 1 BED 1 BATH!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit GREAT 2 BED 2 BATH!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
yoga
Great building!!
Low move in costs!!

Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information!

Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information!

New building - starting at $500 deposit with approved credit, you don't need social for rent. Fast approval from 24/72 hours. Take advance of our new prices.
Studio, 1 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms available!!!
Don't miss this opportunity
contact this number 305-399-4435 for more information and schedule an appointment. Contactame en espanol tambien, si es tu lengua de origen.

AMAZING AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Yoga Room
Spinning Room
Movie Theater
Gameroom
Pool
Clubhouse
Pet Friendly

(RLNE5848708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5298 NW 7th St have any available units?
5298 NW 7th St has 3 units available starting at $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 5298 NW 7th St have?
Some of 5298 NW 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5298 NW 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
5298 NW 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5298 NW 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 5298 NW 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 5298 NW 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 5298 NW 7th St does offer parking.
Does 5298 NW 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5298 NW 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5298 NW 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 5298 NW 7th St has a pool.
Does 5298 NW 7th St have accessible units?
No, 5298 NW 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5298 NW 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5298 NW 7th St has units with dishwashers.
