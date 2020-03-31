5055 NW 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool guest parking lobby

LOCATION-LOCATION! Private and Secure Condo in the Heart of Miami. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath , Washer/Dryer ,enclosed Balcony and Great View to the City. The Condo Includes; 1 Assigned Parking Space + Guest Parking + Two Walk-in Closets. The Condo is centrally located near schools, mall, airport, restaurant, expressways, public transportation. Amenities; Gym, Gated parking, key entry to lobby, community pool, elevator, management on site. PLEASE read Broker Remarks when submitting offers. -By Appointment - SHOWINS ON SATURDAY- AVAILABLE TO RENT AS OF AUGUST