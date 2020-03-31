All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 5055 NW 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
5055 NW 7th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:32 PM

5055 NW 7th St

5055 Northwest 7th Street · (305) 866-2151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Flagami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5055 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL 33126
Flagami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
lobby
LOCATION-LOCATION! Private and Secure Condo in the Heart of Miami. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath , Washer/Dryer ,enclosed Balcony and Great View to the City. The Condo Includes; 1 Assigned Parking Space + Guest Parking + Two Walk-in Closets. The Condo is centrally located near schools, mall, airport, restaurant, expressways, public transportation. Amenities; Gym, Gated parking, key entry to lobby, community pool, elevator, management on site. PLEASE read Broker Remarks when submitting offers. -By Appointment - SHOWINS ON SATURDAY- AVAILABLE TO RENT AS OF AUGUST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 NW 7th St have any available units?
5055 NW 7th St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 NW 7th St have?
Some of 5055 NW 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 NW 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
5055 NW 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 NW 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 5055 NW 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 5055 NW 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 5055 NW 7th St does offer parking.
Does 5055 NW 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5055 NW 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 NW 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 5055 NW 7th St has a pool.
Does 5055 NW 7th St have accessible units?
No, 5055 NW 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 NW 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055 NW 7th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5055 NW 7th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33174
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd
Miami, FL 33179
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street
Miami, FL 33138
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave
Miami, FL 33125
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street
Miami, FL 33144

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity