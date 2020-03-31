All apartments in Miami
41 SE 5th St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

41 SE 5th St

41 Southeast 5th Street · (305) 989-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Southeast 5th Street, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1216 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
valet service
Absolutely stunning 2BR/2BA split level loft at Brickell on the River! 20' floor-to-ceiling windows, travertine floors, electronic blinds, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and wood cabinets. Spacious guest bedroom with direct views of the Miami River and a private balcony on the first level. Guest bathroom has modern cabinetry, granite counters and a stand up shower. Master bedroom is located on the second level with a large walk-in closet and washer/dryer. Gorgeous master bathroom with His & Hers sinks, granite counters and a Jacuzzi bathtub. Excellent just across the street from Brickell City Centre, next to the Metromover and Brickell Ave. 5 Star amenities include 24/7 concierge, valet, 3 story fitness center, spa, two pools, conference room and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 41 SE 5th St have any available units?
41 SE 5th St has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 SE 5th St have?
Some of 41 SE 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 SE 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
41 SE 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 SE 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 41 SE 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 41 SE 5th St offer parking?
No, 41 SE 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 41 SE 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 SE 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 SE 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 41 SE 5th St has a pool.
Does 41 SE 5th St have accessible units?
No, 41 SE 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 41 SE 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 SE 5th St has units with dishwashers.

