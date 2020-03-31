41 SE 5th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities conference room 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub valet service

Absolutely stunning 2BR/2BA split level loft at Brickell on the River! 20' floor-to-ceiling windows, travertine floors, electronic blinds, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and wood cabinets. Spacious guest bedroom with direct views of the Miami River and a private balcony on the first level. Guest bathroom has modern cabinetry, granite counters and a stand up shower. Master bedroom is located on the second level with a large walk-in closet and washer/dryer. Gorgeous master bathroom with His & Hers sinks, granite counters and a Jacuzzi bathtub. Excellent just across the street from Brickell City Centre, next to the Metromover and Brickell Ave. 5 Star amenities include 24/7 concierge, valet, 3 story fitness center, spa, two pools, conference room and much more.