Miami, FL
3881 W Flagler St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:15 PM

3881 W Flagler St

3881 West Flagler Street · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3881 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33134
West Flagler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Superb Location! Impeccable 2/1, spacious social area, remodeled kitchen, white ceramic tiles throughout and just painted white. beautiful natural light in this corner unit. Ready to move in. Gated and secured building with intercom and key entry access. Well maintained building with management on site. Requires all tenants to be 55+ years old. No exceptions. Very peaceful ambiance offering nice pool and garden for your recreational delight. Community laundry. Gated parking offering one space for tenant. Excellent location on Flagler St. off Douglas Road (37th Ave.) across from Coral Gables. Sedanos, Publix, restaurants, and mall within walking distance. Buses stop at the site. ALL RESIDENTS MUST BE 55+ YEARS OLD AND NO PETS ARE ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3881 W Flagler St have any available units?
3881 W Flagler St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3881 W Flagler St have?
Some of 3881 W Flagler St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3881 W Flagler St currently offering any rent specials?
3881 W Flagler St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3881 W Flagler St pet-friendly?
No, 3881 W Flagler St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3881 W Flagler St offer parking?
Yes, 3881 W Flagler St does offer parking.
Does 3881 W Flagler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3881 W Flagler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3881 W Flagler St have a pool?
Yes, 3881 W Flagler St has a pool.
Does 3881 W Flagler St have accessible units?
No, 3881 W Flagler St does not have accessible units.
Does 3881 W Flagler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3881 W Flagler St does not have units with dishwashers.
