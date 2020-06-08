3881 W Flagler St

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool elevator microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Superb Location! Impeccable 2/1, spacious social area, remodeled kitchen, white ceramic tiles throughout and just painted white. beautiful natural light in this corner unit. Ready to move in. Gated and secured building with intercom and key entry access. Well maintained building with management on site. Requires all tenants to be 55+ years old. No exceptions. Very peaceful ambiance offering nice pool and garden for your recreational delight. Community laundry. Gated parking offering one space for tenant. Excellent location on Flagler St. off Douglas Road (37th Ave.) across from Coral Gables. Sedanos, Publix, restaurants, and mall within walking distance. Buses stop at the site. ALL RESIDENTS MUST BE 55+ YEARS OLD AND NO PETS ARE ALLOWED.