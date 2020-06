3800 SW 29th St

Amenities

LOVELY 1 BED/ 1 BATH + DEN IN THE HEART OF THE CORAL GABLES. UNIT OFFERS: TILE FLOORS, OPEN LIVING/DINING ROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN & BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER, FENCED YARD, PARKING FOR 2 CARS, NICE SIZE TERRACE & BEST OF ALL: ELECTRICITY, WATER, LANDSCAPING, AND TRASH INCLUDED! ***PRICED TO MOVE-IN NOW!*** WALKING DISTANCE TO MERRICK PARK & METRO RAIL/PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. MINUTES FROM MIRACLE MILE, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, UM & THE GROVE & THE BILTMORE GOLF COURSE. CALL & INQUIRE TODAY.