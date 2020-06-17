3470 E Coast Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym playground pool new construction sauna

2Midtown UNFURNISHED One of a Kind, designer, 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and lg balcony with water and Design District view. Designer kitchen, with modern Stainless steel appliances. Matte black kitchen cabinets, white Subway tile backsplash, LED lighting. Very lg bedroom with walk in closet. Spacious living room, with floor to ceiling window with solar shade, lots of natural light. . New Samsung WD w. New DW, New AC. Building has 5 star amenities, pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, gym, playground, and very dog friendly ! Available July 1st 2020

PLEASE NOTE All furniture, dining Light fixture, hanging backlit doors hung on black master bedroom wall, are NOT included. Individual items can be purchased separately.