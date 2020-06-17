All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 3470 E Coast Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3470 E Coast Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

3470 E Coast Ave

3470 East Coast Avenue · (786) 282-4631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Wynwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3470 East Coast Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit H1102 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
playground
pool
new construction
sauna
2Midtown UNFURNISHED One of a Kind, designer, 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and lg balcony with water and Design District view. Designer kitchen, with modern Stainless steel appliances. Matte black kitchen cabinets, white Subway tile backsplash, LED lighting. Very lg bedroom with walk in closet. Spacious living room, with floor to ceiling window with solar shade, lots of natural light. . New Samsung WD w. New DW, New AC. Building has 5 star amenities, pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, gym, playground, and very dog friendly ! Available July 1st 2020
PLEASE NOTE All furniture, dining Light fixture, hanging backlit doors hung on black master bedroom wall, are NOT included. Individual items can be purchased separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3470 E Coast Ave have any available units?
3470 E Coast Ave has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3470 E Coast Ave have?
Some of 3470 E Coast Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3470 E Coast Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3470 E Coast Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 E Coast Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3470 E Coast Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3470 E Coast Ave offer parking?
No, 3470 E Coast Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3470 E Coast Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3470 E Coast Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 E Coast Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3470 E Coast Ave has a pool.
Does 3470 E Coast Ave have accessible units?
No, 3470 E Coast Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 E Coast Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3470 E Coast Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3470 E Coast Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave
Miami, FL 33125
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct
Miami, FL 33143
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33178

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity