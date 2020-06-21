Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction tennis court

Brand new 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus Den residence fully equipped and ready to move in. Tastefully designed by designer furniture, Impeccable Residence with European Kitchen, quartz counter-top and Stainless-steel appliances. Spacious terrace with glass and aluminum railings directly accessible from living area through floor-toceiling sliding glass doors. High-efficiency central air conditioning. Five Star Concierge for residents. Resort amenities include tennis court, gym, spa, business lounge, spinning studio, movie theater and much more. Enjoy at our Cabana with a Poolside Restaurant by a celebrity chef. pets welcome.