Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

3401 NE 1

3401 Northeast 1st Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

3401 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2402 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
tennis court
Brand new 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus Den residence fully equipped and ready to move in. Tastefully designed by designer furniture, Impeccable Residence with European Kitchen, quartz counter-top and Stainless-steel appliances. Spacious terrace with glass and aluminum railings directly accessible from living area through floor-toceiling sliding glass doors. High-efficiency central air conditioning. Five Star Concierge for residents. Resort amenities include tennis court, gym, spa, business lounge, spinning studio, movie theater and much more. Enjoy at our Cabana with a Poolside Restaurant by a celebrity chef. pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 NE 1 have any available units?
3401 NE 1 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 NE 1 have?
Some of 3401 NE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 NE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3401 NE 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 NE 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 NE 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3401 NE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3401 NE 1 does offer parking.
Does 3401 NE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 NE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 NE 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3401 NE 1 has a pool.
Does 3401 NE 1 have accessible units?
No, 3401 NE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 NE 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 NE 1 has units with dishwashers.
