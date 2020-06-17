3301 NE 5th Ave

Amenities

Stunning view of Biscayne Bay & Miami Beach. Live in Edgewater, Miami's "next" hot neighborhood. Spacious 2/2 w/ample closet space (7 to be exact, incl large walk-in). 2 PARKING SPACES. Walk or Bike to Design District, Midtown; Wynwood ,The Museum & Arts District, AA Arena & downtown you can take the free trolley. MIA is only 5 miles. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, partial FP&L, AC filter change,24-security/24-valet. Bldg offers party room w/billiards, tennis & swimming on the bay. BBQ area and pet play area. **PLEASE USE SHOWASSIST**