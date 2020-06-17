All apartments in Miami
3301 NE 5th Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

3301 NE 5th Ave

3301 Northeast 5th Avenue · (305) 528-8557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3301 Northeast 5th Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
valet service
Stunning view of Biscayne Bay & Miami Beach. Live in Edgewater, Miami's "next" hot neighborhood. Spacious 2/2 w/ample closet space (7 to be exact, incl large walk-in). 2 PARKING SPACES. Walk or Bike to Design District, Midtown; Wynwood ,The Museum & Arts District, AA Arena & downtown you can take the free trolley. MIA is only 5 miles. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, partial FP&L, AC filter change,24-security/24-valet. Bldg offers party room w/billiards, tennis & swimming on the bay. BBQ area and pet play area. **PLEASE USE SHOWASSIST**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 NE 5th Ave have any available units?
3301 NE 5th Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 NE 5th Ave have?
Some of 3301 NE 5th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 NE 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3301 NE 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 NE 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 NE 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3301 NE 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3301 NE 5th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3301 NE 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 NE 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 NE 5th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3301 NE 5th Ave has a pool.
Does 3301 NE 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3301 NE 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 NE 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 NE 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
