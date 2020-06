Amenities

BRAND NEW & MODERN STYLE, unit in 26 Edgewater Condominium. Be the first person to live in this beautiful place and make it your home. Condo feature a large balcony with an awesome city Views and partial water views. Brand news appliances. Incredible location in the heart of Miami. Close to restaurants and entertainment places. Roof Top Pool and Sundeck, Fitness Center. DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!!iP