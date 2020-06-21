3040 Shipping Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great corner unit Townhouse in Coconut Grove. Located in a very nice gated community with only 10 units. Property has a great shaded patio area that wraps around to a private entrance. The two large bedrooms with its own private bathrooms located on the second floor and guest bathroom on the first floor. Walking and biking distance to the water, restaurants and shopping district. Covered parking for two cars. Blanche park located across the street. A great place to live. Unit will be available August 1, 2020.