All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 3040 Shipping Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3040 Shipping Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3040 Shipping Ave

3040 Shipping Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coconut Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3040 Shipping Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great corner unit Townhouse in Coconut Grove. Located in a very nice gated community with only 10 units. Property has a great shaded patio area that wraps around to a private entrance. The two large bedrooms with its own private bathrooms located on the second floor and guest bathroom on the first floor. Walking and biking distance to the water, restaurants and shopping district. Covered parking for two cars. Blanche park located across the street. A great place to live. Unit will be available August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Shipping Ave have any available units?
3040 Shipping Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Shipping Ave have?
Some of 3040 Shipping Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Shipping Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Shipping Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Shipping Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3040 Shipping Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3040 Shipping Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Shipping Ave does offer parking.
Does 3040 Shipping Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 Shipping Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Shipping Ave have a pool?
No, 3040 Shipping Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3040 Shipping Ave have accessible units?
No, 3040 Shipping Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Shipping Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 Shipping Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33174
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St
Miami, FL 33130
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33132
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street
Miami, FL 33138
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33126
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln
Miami, FL 33169
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College