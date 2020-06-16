All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:10 AM

300 Nw 32 Ave

300 Northwest 32nd Avenue · (786) 878-2192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Northwest 32nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33125
West Flagler

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

This villa is located in quite the great neighborhood. Some of its great attributes are: spacious living; dining; and family room; a modern kitchen with granite counter top and new refrigerator. 2 bedrooms with spacious closets; 1 bath, a balcony, ceramic tiles floor throughout. Central A/C and washer & dryer in unit. Lastly but not least, the villa comes with two garage spaces and large-outside storage unit. It is conveniently located just minutes away from Downtown, Brickell, 836, MIA Airport and the Coral Gables area. Be sure to know your offer includes: ID's, a full credit report, background check/police report, and proof of income. This won’t last!. OWNER OCCUPIED. SEE BROKER REMARKS FOR APPOINTMENCALL LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Nw 32 Ave have any available units?
300 Nw 32 Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Nw 32 Ave have?
Some of 300 Nw 32 Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Nw 32 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
300 Nw 32 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Nw 32 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 300 Nw 32 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 300 Nw 32 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 300 Nw 32 Ave does offer parking.
Does 300 Nw 32 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Nw 32 Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Nw 32 Ave have a pool?
No, 300 Nw 32 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 300 Nw 32 Ave have accessible units?
No, 300 Nw 32 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Nw 32 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Nw 32 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
