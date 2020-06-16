300 Nw 32 Ave

Amenities

This villa is located in quite the great neighborhood. Some of its great attributes are: spacious living; dining; and family room; a modern kitchen with granite counter top and new refrigerator. 2 bedrooms with spacious closets; 1 bath, a balcony, ceramic tiles floor throughout. Central A/C and washer & dryer in unit. Lastly but not least, the villa comes with two garage spaces and large-outside storage unit. It is conveniently located just minutes away from Downtown, Brickell, 836, MIA Airport and the Coral Gables area. Be sure to know your offer includes: ID's, a full credit report, background check/police report, and proof of income. This won’t last!. OWNER OCCUPIED. SEE BROKER REMARKS FOR APPOINTMENCALL LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENTS.