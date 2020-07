Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool elevator

LUXURIOUS CONDO, THE MUTINY IN COCONUT GROVE, LIVE THE LIFE IN THE GROVE, FULLY FURNISHED UNIT RIGHT ACROSS FROM THE MARINA, BEAUTIFUL BAY PARK ACROSS THE STREET. ATTRACTIONS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE: COCOWALK, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, CAFES, ETC. BUILDING OFFERS POOL, SAUNA, GYM, ON SITE RESTAURANT AND MORE...VERY EASY TO SHOW!! A VERY NICE UNIT IN THE GROVE!!