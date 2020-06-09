2951 S Bayshore Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym parking sauna valet service

The Mutiny is located in the heart of Coconut Grove, offering you views of the Bay & the Marina from your own private balcony. Only one block from shopping, movies, restaurants and night life. Nicely furnished with a sleeper sofa and a petite dining table that sneaks 4 barstools comfortably. Beautiful travertine tiles throughout living and bedroom area. Impact floor to ceiling window in the master bedroom with Marina Views. A pampering bathroom with combo tub/shower, toilet & bidet. Enjoy all hotel amenities featuring an onsite restaurant and bar with room service, a gym with sauna and steam room, 24 hour security and front desk, concierge, complimentary valet or self-parking, and more..