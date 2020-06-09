All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:52 AM

2951 S Bayshore Dr

2951 South Bayshore Drive · (954) 525-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2951 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
sauna
valet service
The Mutiny is located in the heart of Coconut Grove, offering you views of the Bay & the Marina from your own private balcony. Only one block from shopping, movies, restaurants and night life. Nicely furnished with a sleeper sofa and a petite dining table that sneaks 4 barstools comfortably. Beautiful travertine tiles throughout living and bedroom area. Impact floor to ceiling window in the master bedroom with Marina Views. A pampering bathroom with combo tub/shower, toilet & bidet. Enjoy all hotel amenities featuring an onsite restaurant and bar with room service, a gym with sauna and steam room, 24 hour security and front desk, concierge, complimentary valet or self-parking, and more..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 S Bayshore Dr have any available units?
2951 S Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2951 S Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 2951 S Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 S Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2951 S Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 S Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2951 S Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2951 S Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2951 S Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 2951 S Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2951 S Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 S Bayshore Dr have a pool?
No, 2951 S Bayshore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2951 S Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2951 S Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 S Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 S Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
