Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

2933 SW 24th Ter

2933 SW 24th Ter · (305) 984-6795
Location

2933 SW 24th Ter, Miami, FL 33145
Golden Pines

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Huge updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a den duplex apartment in the Silver Bluff area. Open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in breakfast counter. Apartment has large bedrooms including master bedroom, master bathroom and master walk-in closet. Includes the use of full size washer and dryer, central A/C, 3 dedicated parking spots and large private gated backyard. Close to mass transit(buses, City Of Miami Trolley and train station). Walking distance to Publix, Office Depot, Starbucks, Chase Bank, CVS, UPS Store and more. Minutes from Coconut Grove, Miracle Mile, University of Miami, Brickell, Downtown, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Coral Way, US-1 and 836 Easy to show. MOVE IN NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 SW 24th Ter have any available units?
2933 SW 24th Ter has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 SW 24th Ter have?
Some of 2933 SW 24th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 SW 24th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2933 SW 24th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 SW 24th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2933 SW 24th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2933 SW 24th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2933 SW 24th Ter offers parking.
Does 2933 SW 24th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2933 SW 24th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 SW 24th Ter have a pool?
No, 2933 SW 24th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2933 SW 24th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2933 SW 24th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 SW 24th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 SW 24th Ter has units with dishwashers.
