2933 SW 24th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Huge updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a den duplex apartment in the Silver Bluff area. Open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in breakfast counter. Apartment has large bedrooms including master bedroom, master bathroom and master walk-in closet. Includes the use of full size washer and dryer, central A/C, 3 dedicated parking spots and large private gated backyard. Close to mass transit(buses, City Of Miami Trolley and train station). Walking distance to Publix, Office Depot, Starbucks, Chase Bank, CVS, UPS Store and more. Minutes from Coconut Grove, Miracle Mile, University of Miami, Brickell, Downtown, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Coral Way, US-1 and 836 Easy to show. MOVE IN NOW.