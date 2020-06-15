2750 SW 4th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled First-Floor entry home for rent, featuring 3 large bedrooms, with walking closets, and 2 remodeled bathrooms. This home also features a brand new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and a new washer & dryers. New wood laminate flooring all throughout and new light fixtures, backyard deck with plenty of room for family entertainment. Good parking space, could fit up to 3 vehicles. Water is included in rent. This home is centrally located in Miami FL. 5-15 minutes away from Little Havana, Miami International Airport, Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Miami Beach, Restaurants, Public transportation, Shopping malls all right in the corner of your home. Landlord is requiring STRONG income credentials. LINK TO WATCH WALKTHROUGH VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/yez84R1HSZ4