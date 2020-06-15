All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:23 AM

2750 SW 4th St

2750 Southwest 4th Street · (305) 298-5991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2750 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL 33135
West Flagler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2750 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled First-Floor entry home for rent, featuring 3 large bedrooms, with walking closets, and 2 remodeled bathrooms. This home also features a brand new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and a new washer & dryers. New wood laminate flooring all throughout and new light fixtures, backyard deck with plenty of room for family entertainment. Good parking space, could fit up to 3 vehicles. Water is included in rent. This home is centrally located in Miami FL. 5-15 minutes away from Little Havana, Miami International Airport, Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Miami Beach, Restaurants, Public transportation, Shopping malls all right in the corner of your home. Landlord is requiring STRONG income credentials. LINK TO WATCH WALKTHROUGH VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/yez84R1HSZ4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 SW 4th St have any available units?
2750 SW 4th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 SW 4th St have?
Some of 2750 SW 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 SW 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
2750 SW 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 SW 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 2750 SW 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2750 SW 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 2750 SW 4th St does offer parking.
Does 2750 SW 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 SW 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 SW 4th St have a pool?
No, 2750 SW 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 2750 SW 4th St have accessible units?
No, 2750 SW 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 SW 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 SW 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
