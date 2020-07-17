All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:57 AM

2633 SW 34th Ave

2633 Southwest 34th Avenue · (305) 206-4777
Location

2633 Southwest 34th Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Golden Pines

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit upstairs · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unique old spanish duplex second floor garden apartment with large roof-top deck with view of downtown Coral Gables. Fabulous location in Silver Bluffs just east of Douglas and Coral Way (Miricale Mile downtown Coral Gables) and close to Coconut Grove, tile floor throughout, new bathroom, central air conditioning, fully equipt kitchen, washer & dryer on property,plenty of parking on property (3), pet okay, fruit trees and large deep front yard, quite neighborhood, good schools in area, owner husband and wife live on property downstairs, walk to dining, entertainment, shopping and bank!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 SW 34th Ave have any available units?
2633 SW 34th Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 SW 34th Ave have?
Some of 2633 SW 34th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 SW 34th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2633 SW 34th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 SW 34th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 SW 34th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2633 SW 34th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2633 SW 34th Ave offers parking.
Does 2633 SW 34th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 SW 34th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 SW 34th Ave have a pool?
No, 2633 SW 34th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2633 SW 34th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2633 SW 34th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 SW 34th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 SW 34th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
