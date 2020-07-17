2633 SW 34th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unique old spanish duplex second floor garden apartment with large roof-top deck with view of downtown Coral Gables. Fabulous location in Silver Bluffs just east of Douglas and Coral Way (Miricale Mile downtown Coral Gables) and close to Coconut Grove, tile floor throughout, new bathroom, central air conditioning, fully equipt kitchen, washer & dryer on property,plenty of parking on property (3), pet okay, fruit trees and large deep front yard, quite neighborhood, good schools in area, owner husband and wife live on property downstairs, walk to dining, entertainment, shopping and bank!