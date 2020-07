Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly coffee bar concierge lobby package receiving

Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater. Minutes from Wynwood, Downtown, Brickell, and the Miami's Design District, this towering luxury community offers breathtaking Bay views and an exclusive resort lifestyle that is authentic to our spicy Miami home. With sleek and spacious residences overlooking the waterfront, unmatched amenities and five-star services at your fingertips, everything about this urban apartment retreat tells the world you have arrived. Make 2500 Biscayne your next home and indulge in Miami living at its finest.