All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2475 Brickell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2475 Brickell Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:15 PM

2475 Brickell Ave

2475 Brickell Avenue · (305) 788-0148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2475 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-07 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Rarely available 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms corner Penthouse at The Metropolitan with direct water & city views. This ultra chic residence features high ceilings, recently updated bathroom, custom cabinetry, and 2 assigned parking spaces at ground level. Exquisitely finished with marble flooring, custom lighting, Nest thermostat, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Price includes cable & internet, private balcony in the master bedroom, dual sinks, separate shower and comes with storage. Amenities: Tennis, gym, 24 hour pool, sauna, bbq area, convenience store, and more! Spectacular living in residential Brickell; convenient access to I-95, Key Biscayne, Vizcaya, Coconut Grove, and Trolley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 Brickell Ave have any available units?
2475 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 2475 Brickell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2475 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2475 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2475 Brickell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2475 Brickell Ave does offer parking.
Does 2475 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2475 Brickell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2475 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 2475 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2475 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2475 Brickell Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2475 Brickell Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33133
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33126
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity