2475 Brickell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Rarely available 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms corner Penthouse at The Metropolitan with direct water & city views. This ultra chic residence features high ceilings, recently updated bathroom, custom cabinetry, and 2 assigned parking spaces at ground level. Exquisitely finished with marble flooring, custom lighting, Nest thermostat, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Price includes cable & internet, private balcony in the master bedroom, dual sinks, separate shower and comes with storage. Amenities: Tennis, gym, 24 hour pool, sauna, bbq area, convenience store, and more! Spectacular living in residential Brickell; convenient access to I-95, Key Biscayne, Vizcaya, Coconut Grove, and Trolley.