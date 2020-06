Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

ARTIST'S DREAM!!! GATED AND REMODELED, QUAINT, PICTURESQUE,FIRST FLOOR ENTRY, UNIQUE REMODELED STUDIO SURROUNDED BY GARDENS. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING,

AND SUPERB LOCATION. ONLY STEPS TO MIAMI DADE COLLEGE - INTERAMERICAN CAMPUS, EXCELLENT ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, RESTAURANTS, AND FUN PLACES. OFFERED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED AS YOUR CLIENT DESIRES. EASY TO SHOW. INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRICITY & INTERNET, UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY. FOR THE BOHEMIAN AT HEART....THIS IS THE PLACE!!