Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

244 Biscayne Blvd

244 Biscayne Boulevard · (954) 226-2155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

244 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Miami Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
valet service
Vizcayne North is an amazing 49 stories high rise in the heart of Downtown Miami overlooking Bayfront Park and the beautiful Biscayne Bay its also walking distance from Bayside marketplace, AA Arena, countless restaurants and night life, minutes away from South Beach and Wynwood which is one of the city's most happening districts. Building includes an amazing deck with 4 pools and a spa on the 8th floor, movie theater, clubroom, state of the art fitness center, 24/7 valet and security and covered parking. 2bed/2bath, bay view, stainless steel appliances, granite in kitchen, marble in baths and in unit washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
244 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 244 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
244 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 244 Biscayne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 244 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 244 Biscayne Blvd does offer parking.
Does 244 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Biscayne Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 244 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 244 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 244 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
