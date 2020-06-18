244 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub media room valet service

Vizcayne North is an amazing 49 stories high rise in the heart of Downtown Miami overlooking Bayfront Park and the beautiful Biscayne Bay its also walking distance from Bayside marketplace, AA Arena, countless restaurants and night life, minutes away from South Beach and Wynwood which is one of the city's most happening districts. Building includes an amazing deck with 4 pools and a spa on the 8th floor, movie theater, clubroom, state of the art fitness center, 24/7 valet and security and covered parking. 2bed/2bath, bay view, stainless steel appliances, granite in kitchen, marble in baths and in unit washer/dryer.