Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:22 PM

2333 Brickell Ave

2333 Brickell Avenue · (305) 542-9244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2333 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2704 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
tennis court
valet service
TURN KEY! Move in Ready Unit on most desired south end of Brickell Avenue. Spacious & Remodeled, this Waterfront 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathrooms has Walk-In Closets, All Impact Glass w/ Motorized shades, 2nd Bedroom has a Retractable Wall opening up to the Living Room for an Open Concept Living Space if desired. Additional Custom Wall Unit with Murphy Bed for guest. Enjoy beautiful Bay Views & Mesmerizing Sunsets from the 27th floor of the Iconic Brickell Bay Club Condominium gated community w/ resort style amenities: Lap Heated Pool w/9 ft deep end, 5 Tennis Courts, Coffee Shop/ Mini Market, Beauty Salon, Kids Play Room & more. 24-HR Security & Valet. Minutes to Brickell's Financial District, Brickell City Centre's fine restaurants & shopping. Cable & Internet included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Brickell Ave have any available units?
2333 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 2333 Brickell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2333 Brickell Ave offer parking?
No, 2333 Brickell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 Brickell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2333 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 2333 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2333 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 Brickell Ave has units with dishwashers.
