2333 Brickell Ave

Amenities
TURN KEY! Move in Ready Unit on most desired south end of Brickell Avenue. Spacious & Remodeled, this Waterfront 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathrooms has Walk-In Closets, All Impact Glass w/ Motorized shades, 2nd Bedroom has a Retractable Wall opening up to the Living Room for an Open Concept Living Space if desired. Additional Custom Wall Unit with Murphy Bed for guest. Enjoy beautiful Bay Views & Mesmerizing Sunsets from the 27th floor of the Iconic Brickell Bay Club Condominium gated community w/ resort style amenities: Lap Heated Pool w/9 ft deep end, 5 Tennis Courts, Coffee Shop/ Mini Market, Beauty Salon, Kids Play Room & more. 24-HR Security & Valet. Minutes to Brickell's Financial District, Brickell City Centre's fine restaurants & shopping. Cable & Internet included in the rent.