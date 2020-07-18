All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue

2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33145
Golden Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,860

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
80 Southwest 32nd Avenue Apt #211, Miami, FL 33145 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Excellent location, walking distance to the supermarket, shopping center, gym, restaurants, shops, and the famous Miracle Mile. 15 minutes from Miami airport. Great investment opportunity. Fully furnished. The parking spot has a lift for another small vehicle, the building rents extra spots. Service of water, cable TV, pest control, and association are included in the rent. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625034 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue have any available units?
2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
