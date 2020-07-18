2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue

Amenities

parking gym furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym parking

80 Southwest 32nd Avenue Apt #211, Miami, FL 33145 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Excellent location, walking distance to the supermarket, shopping center, gym, restaurants, shops, and the famous Miracle Mile. 15 minutes from Miami airport. Great investment opportunity. Fully furnished. The parking spot has a lift for another small vehicle, the building rents extra spots. Service of water, cable TV, pest control, and association are included in the rent. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625034 ]