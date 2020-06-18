All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 201 SW 17th Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
201 SW 17th Rd
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:39 AM

201 SW 17th Rd

201 Southwest 17th Road · (305) 467-8631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

201 Southwest 17th Road, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$2,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
2/2 available at brand new Boutique Building Cassa Brickell. Corner unit, split side rooms. 11 Ft Floor to ceiling hurricane proof windows. Rent includes basic cable and internet, water and 2 parking. Cook your dinner with Bosh Appliances, design fixtures, granite counter tops. Balcony views and entry FROM EACH ROOM. Spectacular views of Miami from a boutique building with parks, restaurants and dining, transportation, Publix, Walgreens all in walking distance, easy commute to 95. The quiet side of Brickell. Tandem 2 car parking. Amenities include a roof top herbal garden and Infinity Pool, Spa, Fitness Center and Party Room.Walk to Publix, Metro mover, Mary Brickell Village and Brickell City Center. Minutes from South Beach, Coconut Grove and key Biscayne.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 SW 17th Rd have any available units?
201 SW 17th Rd has a unit available for $2,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 SW 17th Rd have?
Some of 201 SW 17th Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 SW 17th Rd currently offering any rent specials?
201 SW 17th Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 SW 17th Rd pet-friendly?
No, 201 SW 17th Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 201 SW 17th Rd offer parking?
Yes, 201 SW 17th Rd does offer parking.
Does 201 SW 17th Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 SW 17th Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 SW 17th Rd have a pool?
Yes, 201 SW 17th Rd has a pool.
Does 201 SW 17th Rd have accessible units?
No, 201 SW 17th Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 201 SW 17th Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 SW 17th Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 201 SW 17th Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd
Miami, FL 33125
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street
Miami, FL 33127
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33126
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St
Miami, FL 33137
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity