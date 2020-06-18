201 SW 17th Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub internet access

2/2 available at brand new Boutique Building Cassa Brickell. Corner unit, split side rooms. 11 Ft Floor to ceiling hurricane proof windows. Rent includes basic cable and internet, water and 2 parking. Cook your dinner with Bosh Appliances, design fixtures, granite counter tops. Balcony views and entry FROM EACH ROOM. Spectacular views of Miami from a boutique building with parks, restaurants and dining, transportation, Publix, Walgreens all in walking distance, easy commute to 95. The quiet side of Brickell. Tandem 2 car parking. Amenities include a roof top herbal garden and Infinity Pool, Spa, Fitness Center and Party Room.Walk to Publix, Metro mover, Mary Brickell Village and Brickell City Center. Minutes from South Beach, Coconut Grove and key Biscayne.