Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful apartment for sale, 2/1. Excellent location in Miami, FL near the Miami Marlins Stadium, West Flagler Street and Downtown Miami. Brand new Washers and Dryer in the unit. Centralized Air conditioning plus 1 split air conditioning in every room. Remodeled Kitchen with new appliances. 1 assigned parking space. FOR SHOWINGS PLEASE CALL AGENT . SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.