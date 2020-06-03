All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

1700 SW 12th Ave

1700 Southwest 12th Avenue · (305) 606-2132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Southwest 12th Avenue, Miami, FL 33145
The Roads

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Located at The Roads neighborhood, this beautiful colonial style home sits in a gated corner lot with a well-kept hedge to ensure privacy.
Each room is well lit and spacious with ebony oak and marble floors.
The property includes a second-story terrace as well as a large shaded outdoor space perfect for entertaining.
A large separate in-laws quarter, lots of storage room, and a heated pool.
Parking for 2 cars & lots of street parking.
A couple of miles from Vizcaya train station,10 minutes to Key Biscayne, Coral Gables, South Beach, Coconut Grove, airport and major highways.
Enjoy the free trolley service to get to restaurants, banks, supermarkets, parks from Brickell to Downtown Coral Gables.
A-rated schools only a few blocks away.
Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 SW 12th Ave have any available units?
1700 SW 12th Ave has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 SW 12th Ave have?
Some of 1700 SW 12th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 SW 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1700 SW 12th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 SW 12th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1700 SW 12th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1700 SW 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1700 SW 12th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1700 SW 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 SW 12th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 SW 12th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1700 SW 12th Ave has a pool.
Does 1700 SW 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1700 SW 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 SW 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 SW 12th Ave has units with dishwashers.
