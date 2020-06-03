1700 SW 12th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Located at The Roads neighborhood, this beautiful colonial style home sits in a gated corner lot with a well-kept hedge to ensure privacy.

Each room is well lit and spacious with ebony oak and marble floors.

The property includes a second-story terrace as well as a large shaded outdoor space perfect for entertaining.

A large separate in-laws quarter, lots of storage room, and a heated pool.

Parking for 2 cars & lots of street parking.

A couple of miles from Vizcaya train station,10 minutes to Key Biscayne, Coral Gables, South Beach, Coconut Grove, airport and major highways.

Enjoy the free trolley service to get to restaurants, banks, supermarkets, parks from Brickell to Downtown Coral Gables.

A-rated schools only a few blocks away.

Available furnished or unfurnished.