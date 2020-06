Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Only 2 blocks from the heart of the Design District! Great location to make this your home. Close to Midtown, Wynwood, I-195 and I-95. This efficiency has a good sized main room with separate kitchen that has a full size stove and refrigerator. Nice size bath. Lots of windows - all impact! Terrazo floors throughout. Use of the private front porch and shared back yard. Washer and dryer on side of home. Internet, water, sewer, trash included! One parking spot in the drive.