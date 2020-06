1331 Brickell Bay Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub sauna valet service

AWESOME LIVING IN THE BEST OF THE UPSCALE BRICKELL AREA, SPECTACULAR UNOBSTRUCTED BAY AND OCEAN VIEWS FROM ALL ROOMS. OVERLOOKING FISHER ISLAND, SOUTH BEACH AND KEY BISCAYNE. READY TO MOVE INTO THIS 2 BEDROOMS + ENCLOSED DEN AND 3 FULL BATHS, IN 1730 SF, THE APARTMENT IS OFFERED FULLY FURNISHED. TOP OF THE LINE MIELE BRAND KITCHEN EQUIPMENT IWTH SUB ZERO, ITALIAN CABINETRY, INCLUDES A WINE COOLER, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 24 HOUR SECURITY WITH PRIVATE ELEVATOR TO YOUR FOYER. 24 HOUR VALET AND CONCIERGE SERVICES. INFINITY POOL, LUXURY STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER + GREAT SPA WITH SAUNA INCLUDED,RACQUETBALL COURTS, ROFTOOP SKY LOUNGE. BUSINESS CENTER. ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE. WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT. IMPACT WINDOWS. ENJOY BRICKELLS AMENITIES, NIGHTLIFE, AND RESTAURANT AT WALKING DISTANCE.