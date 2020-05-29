All apartments in Miami
1150 NW 11th Street Rd

1150 Northwest 11th Road · (786) 304-4981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 Northwest 11th Road, Miami, FL 33136
Overtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1590 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
valet service
yoga
BRADN NEW BUILDING!
LOW MOVE IN COSTS!!

CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981

PET FRIENDLY!

CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981

If perusing our street level shops and restaurants, walking Calle Ocho or biking the Venetian Causeway to the beach isnt enough to keep you moving, our community amenities should take care of the rest.

AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Convenient on-site boutique shopping & dining
Expansive, open-air pool deck with BBQ and fire pits
Assigned, private parking with guest and valet parking available
65-foot-long swimming pool
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and sculpting room
24-hour business center
24-hour reception desk
24-hour on-site security
6 high-speed elevators

(RLNE4324830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

